The Madison County football team made history last Friday night by upsetting Ridgeland in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs. Now the Red Raiders are hoping lightning strikes twice this Friday at Mary Persons.
Mary Persons, on the other hand, is trying to salvage and make the most out of a disappointing 2019 season. The Bulldogs had won four-straight Region 2-AAAA championships and entered the season ranked No. 7 in the class, but a 2-2 start knocked Mary Persons out of the rankings and it dropped to 5-5 by seasons end. The Bulldogs settled for third place in the region, and opened the playoffs by beating No. 2 seed Eastside 28-21.
Madison County (5-6, 1-3 region 8-AAAA) should feel good about the matchup on defense. Mary Persons relies heavily on its running game led by running backs William Stewart and Enrico Harden. Both have over 600 yards and have combined for 18 touchdowns.
The Bulldogs place the passing game on the shoulders of freshman Logan Hickman. In 10 games this year, Hickman has 1,268 yards and 11 touchdowns with eight interceptions. All of the picks came in losses, including three interceptions against West Laurens and Perry. He does have three 200-yard passing games. In those outings, he completed over half of his passes and threw six touchdowns.
Madison County's defense is at its best against one dimensional teams. If the Red Raiders can stuff the running game, they'll force the freshman to throw into a defense that knows how to intercept passes.
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY ON OFFENSE
Mary Persons' defense was uncharacteristic this season. After never allowing more than 250 points (allowed 146 points in 2018), the Bulldogs have allowed 330 points through 11 games this year.
Though one stat in Mary Persons favor are turnovers. The Bulldogs have 10 interceptions and 13 fumble recoveries. Turnovers have been Madison County's achilles heel in 2019 and led to 14 for Ridgeland last Friday. The Red Raiders will move the ball against Mary Persons, but they've moved the ball against most teams this year. Cutting down on turnovers will decide how good of a day Madison County has.
BACK ON GRASS
For just the fourth time this season counting the scrimmage, Madison County will play a game on grass. Its last game on grass was against Commerce on September 27. The Red Raiders have turf at home in Danielsville and played four road games against teams with turf fields. They also practice on turf, so field conditions may become a factor Friday.
