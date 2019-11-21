Madison County won by a landslide over Stephens County Tuesday night in its first dual against a Region 8-AAAA opponent.
The Red Raiders (2-1, 1-0 Region 8-AAAA) defeated the Indians 63-20 with Sam Haralson, Blake Hooper, Maddox Hinsley, Will Hart, Josh Kincaid, Rowan Smith, Chase Bond, Jaxon Hoetzel Caylen Kettle and Hamilton Cooper picking up victories.
Madison County hits the mats again Friday at Elbert County. Hart County and Franklin County wrestlers will also be there. The next major event is Tuesday morning when Madison County hosts the Turkey Duals. Six other schools are attending the event including neighboring Jackson County.
