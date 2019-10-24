With fourth place finishes at the Region 8-4A Championships, the Madison County boys and girls cross country teams will compete in the state championships meet in Carollton on Friday, November 1.
While St. Pius X, North Oconee and Oconee County jockeyed for the region crown at the front of the field, Madison County and Stephens County battled for the final state meet position in the rear.
Madison County won those battles because of consistency. Each of the top five finishers on both teams finished in the top 30, something Stephens County failed to accomplish.
Jakeem Johnson was the first Red Raiders to cross the finish line in the boys race, finishing 23rd (18:55.76). Johnson finished two spots behind the top runner for the Indians and one spot ahead of teammate Aden Prickett (24th, 18:59.46). Another Indian finished 25th, but Nathan Smith (26th, 19:32.59), Conner Smith (27th, 19:38.25) and Mason Savage (28th, 19:39.44) beat out the rest of Stephens County's squad allowing Madison County to outscore Stephens County 128-140.
The margin in the girls race was almost as close (126-139). Lindley Hawks' 20th place finish led the Raiders (22:19.57) and was almost 10 seconds ahead of Stephens County's best runner (Grace Witherspoon, 22nd) and 23 seconds ahead of their second best runner (Anna Ashe, 24th).
The rest of the top 30 was filled with Red Raiders; Kylie Schubert (25th, 24:22.74), Tiana Drake (26th, 24:24.15), Lila Golden (27th, 24:46.36), Lakin Wood (28th, 24:54.72) and Caroline Barnett (29th, 24:57. 78)
