Fast cross country times matter to Madison County Head Coach Joe Barnett, but perhaps not as much as actually running against real competition in 2020.
“We’re just glad we’re able to compete this year and glad sports are back,” said Barnett. “It’s a crazy time and we just have to get through it.”
Madison County, which is slated to open the 2020 season Tuesday in Banks County at the “2-Mile Warmup,” will travel to Lamar Murphy Park at 8 a.m. Saturday for the North Georgia Championships.
Barnett said his runners have been working hard, even though much of their preparations haven’t come as a team but as individuals, with Barnett and fellow coach Andrew Taylor tracking runners’ progress on the Strava running app.
“The app has allowed us to track how far and how fast they’ve run,” said Barnett. “So we have been able to still practice together even when we’re not together.”
Barnett said the Raiders have been practicing together for about a week. It’s not been the typical routine, since pre-practice screening is necessary. Temperatures must be taken. Questions are asked related to coronavirus. The steps take up practice time.
Still, Barnett said the runners are eager to be active.
“They’re adjusting great and training super hard,” he said. “Everyone seems excited.”
The coach said getting back to state will be a challenge.
“But I think they’re up for it,” he said.
Barnett said top runners on the guys’ side include Aden Prickett and Jakeem Johnson. He said Gabe McCrary has moved in and already proven himself to be a strong runner.
The coach said all the girls are returning from last year’s team, including top runner Lindley Hawks. He also said freshman Olivia McClure has been impressive in early practices.
Barnett echoes other coaches in saying that the fall 2020 season is truly a day-to-day matter. Due to coronavirus, big changes could come at any moment.
“We just have to continue to train hard and hope nothing gets shut down,” he said. “We’re just praying we get through the season.”
Cross country runners this year include Vasey Askins, Noah Braswell, Whit Barrett, Gabriel Carreno, Tiana Drake, Carly Fitzpatrick, Isabelle Hanson, Lindley Hawks, Noah Herndon, Jakeem Johnson, Gabe McCrary, Olivia McClure, Ryan Metts, Noah Minish, Aden Prickett, Taylor Pruitt, Rufino Ramirez-Childs, Kyle Schubert, Gabriel Shelton, Ricky Shelton, Evan Thomas, Matthew Ward and Lakin Wood.
