Madison Country cross country runners head to North Oconee Thursday to get a preview of their region meet course.
The boys’ and girls’ teams will face North Oconee Sept. 3, then travel back to the Titans’ home course Oct. 24 for the region meet. Raider head coach Joe Barnett said this week’s race will be a good barometer of how his teams look.
“After Thursday we’ll know more about where we stand,” he said.
The Raiders opened their 2020 season with two races last week. He said the first meet at Banks County wasn’t a good showing for his teams. But he said he saw some good things Saturday in the North Georgia Championships at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson.
The races were split into three separate events in an effort to keep too many runners on the course at once. Aden Prickett led the boys’ team, finishing 38th out of 81 runners with a time of 20:21.
Barnett noted that Prickett works a job and had a late shift on Friday night. He said Prickett turned in a great performance despite the fatigue of working the night before.
The coach also praised the performance of Gabe McCrary, who finished with a time of 21:42 despite never having run on the course. Barnett said he expects McCrary’s time would have been better with more familiarity with the route.
“We’re looking for really good things out of him (McCrary),” said Barnett of the first-year sophomore who moved in from South Carolina.
On the girls’ side, Lindley Hawks led Madison County with a time of 25:33. She was followed close behind by fellow junior Tiana Drake, who finished with a time of 25:35. Barnett said Hawks normally races in the 21-to-22-minute range but has been battling a knee injury. The coach said he was impressed with the performance of freshman Olivia McClure, who finished with a 26:49 in her first competitive 5K event.
“We’re expecting a lot of good things from her,” said Barnett, who said he could see McClure in the 22-to-23-minute range before the season is over.
Barnett said he feels his teams could get back to state in 2020, but coronavirus carries a lot of uncertainty.
“I feel like if coronavirus would leave us alone, we would be good to go,” he said. “Both boys’ and girls’ teams have a shot to get back to state.”
But he said it’s hard to know what meets will be held and who will be able to train and compete with so much uncertainty regarding coronavirus.
“There’s a lot of putting the puzzle pieces together, and then it switches to chess, or are we playing checkers now?” he said. “It’s just a lot of uncertainty.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.