BOGART – North Oconee’s gymnasium is typically a tough venue for the Madison County Red Raiders to shoot at. But once Kayla McPherson’s shots started dropping, the Titans could do little to stop the All-State player.
Madison County defeated North Oconee 58-54 with McPherson scoring 45 points. She scored 18 points in a high scoring fourth quarter, 14 of those points came at the free throw line. She attempted 15 free throws in the fourth quarter and was 18-of-19 throughout the game.
Head coach Dan Lampe was quick to point out how similar efforts at the foul line would have helped the team win more games this season, including the Jan. 17 game against Stephens County in which the Red Raiders missed 11 free throws in the fourth quarter.
“If we would have shot like that, we would not have lost a game since Collins Hill,” Lampe said. “We lost the free throws at Elbert County and we lost free throws to Stephens County. Free throws are big at the end of the game, that’s for sure.”
McPherson was the only Red Raider in double figures. Tiffany Wilson, Ella Chancey and Keia Cooper combined for the remaining 13 points.
“I’m not sure we attacked the rim well, Kayla attacked the rim. That was probably the worst shooting game we had all year,” Lampe said. “We shot 13-percent beyond the three-point-line, that’s bad. On the bright side, we never shoot well in this gym.”
Lampe also praised the Madison County students for traveling to the game and making noise throughout the game. Madison County’s student section was larger than North Oconee’s and Lampe knows their energy helped the Red Raiders late in the game.
“Our crowd always travels, we always have a good crowd here,” he said. “The students showed up and that was great. I think our girls really feed off the home-court advantage. When we can travel and have that home-court advantage, that really helps.”
Neither squad impressed from the field in the first-half. Madison County (15-9, 5-2 Region 8-AAAA) jumped out to a 7-0 lead. North Oconee (14-9, 1-5 Region 8-AAAA) hit a pair of three-pointers to exit the first quarter down 9-6.
The Titans drained another three-pointer early in the second quarter to tie the game and missed attempts by McPherson prompted an “overrated” chant from the North Oconee student section. She responded with a mid-range pull-up and a glare at the students. She hit a pair of free throws her next time down to bump the lead to 13-9.
North Oconee took its first-and-only lead of the game after hitting a layup and a three-pointer to move ahead 14-13. Wilson regained the lead for Madison County with two free throws. McPherson made a layup and a three-pointer before halftime and Madison County led 20-15 at the break.
The second half belonged to McPherson, she scored 32 points in the final two quarters. Without Annika Bonds, North Oconee wouldn’t have been able to keep up with Madison County. The sophomore scored 19 of her team’s 39 second-half points. Her effort wasn’t enough to put the Titans ahead, just close enough to rely on fouls to stop the clock. McPherson didn’t squander any of her opportunities at the line and she prohibited a late-game rally similar to the one the Red Raiders allowed against Stephens County.
McPherson’s last trip to the line extended Madison County’s lead to 58-52. An uncontested layup by the Titans at the buzzer set the final score at 58-54.
Madison County takes this Tuesday off and returns to action Friday night at home against St. Pius X.
