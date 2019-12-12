Madison County did its best to keep Apalachee in the game Tuesday night, but a near quadruple-double by Kayla McPherson prevented the Red Raiders from succumbing to their mistakes.
McPherson scored 29 points and added 11 assists to secure a double-double. She also grabbed eight rebounds and made seven steals to lead the Red Raiders to a 66-58 victory over the Wildcats.
“McPherson was a beast tonight,” said Apalachee head coach Derrick Allen. “She ran the show for them and just gave us some match-up problems in terms of when she broke down the defense. She pretty much got anything she wanted, so that was good for them and bad for us.”
Despite her effort, Madison County (4-5, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) still couldn’t win comfortably because of what Madison County head coach Dan Lampe believed were lazy fouls. McPherson committed three fouls in a small window of time in the third quarter, forcing her to play with four fouls through the final quarter. Ella Chancey, Tiffany Wilson and Caitlyn Arwood also missed court time because of fouls in the second half. Lampe was critical of McPherson and the rest of the team.
“Kayla decided to just start following people indiscriminately and she picked up three fouls in like 30 seconds,” Lampe said. “We told them we have to be smarter because she picked up her fourth foul and Tiffany fouled throughout the game. We had to play that slow-down style and we don’t get aggressive in it.
“We’re got to be a smarter team. We were running them up and down and they were right there to be knocked over and we let them right back in. We can’t get out of our own way sometimes. We get up by 20 points and do every single, possible thing we can to let them back in the game.”
Apalachee (2-8, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) capitalized on the fouls with stellar free throw shooting. Before having to bench most of its lineup because of foul trouble, Madison County built a 53-34 lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 12-0 after halftime. Apalachee ended the quarter on a 7-2 run, with all seven points coming from the foul line.
The Wildcats further capitalized by outscoring the Red Raiders 17-11 in the fourth quarter. Karrah Haller started the quarter with a three-pointer in front of her bench and Joanna Goss followed with a short-range jumper. Haller sunk another three moments later to cut the score to 57-49.
Wilson helped keep Madison County afloat late in the game. At one point, she scored eight-straight points to extend the lead to 63-49. Shots by Kelsey Knox and Goss cut the lead back to 63-53. A shot by Chancey pushed the lead past 10 points again, but Haller responded with another three-pointer and Goss followed with a layup to bring Apalachee within seven points (65-58).
The clock became Apalachee’s biggest opponent however. They were forced to try to foul but Madison County was elusive on offense and burned the clock. A free throw by McPherson with 20 seconds left was the last point of the game. Madison County won 66-58.
STEPHENS COUNTY PREVIEW
Madison County opens Region 8-AAAA play this Friday night at home against Stephens County. The Red Raiders swept the Indians last year, but this year, Stephens County brings in the experienced lineup.
After Tuesday’s performance, Lampe admitted he doesn’t feel good about Friday.
“Even though we got the win, I don’t feel good about it,” he said. “We’re not playing smart. Stephens will run us out if we play like that.”
Stephens County runs a similar style as Madison County. Both play full-court man and want a faster tempo. The Indians run the style with a roster similar to last years’ while Madison County returned only one full-time starter from the 2018-19 season.
“They play like we like, but we’ve got to be smarter,” Lampe said. “I keep harping on that, but I’ve told them over and over again. There’s a mental part of the game, you’ve got to at some point get it. You have to know where you’re supposed to be on defense, you have to know how to take angles to drive them out of bounds.”
LOGANVILLE 54, MADISON COUNTY 32
The Loganville Red Devils scored first and scored often Saturday and defeated the Red Raiders soundly. After falling behind 12-2 in the first quarter, Madison County would only bring the margin below 10 points once, ultimately cutting the score to 14-9. From that point, Loganville went on a 24-4 run to take a 38-13 lead into halftime, the run finally ended at 41-13 early in the third quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.