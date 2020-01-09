When Kayla McPherson and Tiffany Wilson go a full game without committing a foul, you know Madison County is having a good night.
In this case, the good night was a 75-47 win over North Oconee Tueaday in a Region 8-AAAA matchup. North Oconee failing to draw fouls from the Red Raiders’ leading scorers allowed the duo to play freely on both ends of the court. McPherson scored 32 points, grabbed nine rebounds and made nine assists. Wilson added 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Ella Chancey scored 11 points.
“With no fouls I play free,” McPherson said. “I can gamble, I can do anything I want to. If I’m in foul trouble, I play content. I can’t go hard on defense.”
North Oconee (12-6, 0-2 region) seemed to have the right game plan early on when it jumped out to an 8-2 lead. A pair of steals by Wilson led to four quick points by Madison County (12-7, 2-1 region). Later on, trailing 10-6, McPherson scored 13-straight points. A pair of deep three-pointers tied the game 12-12 and McPherson gave her squad the lead with a steal and fast break layup. Madison County led 21-12 after the first quarter, and McPherson had 17 points.
McPherson only scored 15 points in the last three quarters of the game, but her reduced scoring had more to do with teammates being open than anything North Oconee did to slow her down. Wilson scored 18 of her 22 points and Chancey scored all 11 of her points in the last three quarters. The Red Raiders also got points from Keia Cooper, Caitlyn Arwood and Amber Fowler.
“After I hit those three’s, it lifted everybody up,” McPherson said. “Ella got to the foul line twice in a row. Tiffany had a really good down low game today. It all came together as a team.
“We’ve been talking about (ball movement), we can’t just go through me. We can’t just shot three’s out of nowhere, we’ve got to be able to move the ball and get open shots.”
Head coach Dan Lampe was excited about his team’s performance, proclaiming it to be their best of the season so far.
“It is definitely the best we’ve looked,” Lampe said. “Our press rotation was spot on. Boxing out looked better, offensive boards looked great, we had a bunch of them. Other people catching the ball and being a part of the offense, that’s all we need.
Madison County now take some control over its own destiny in the region 8-AAAA standings and can take even more control with a win next Tuesday at St. Pius X. Before that game, the Red Raiders travel to Elbert County on Saturday for a non-region game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.