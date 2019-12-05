WINDER – The undersized and inexperienced Madison County girls’ basketball team was no match for Winder-Barrow’s bigger lineup Tuesday night.
Compounded by Tommenesha Heard’s prior arm injury and Kyrsten Watts’ injury before halftime, Winder-Barrow simply over-powered and out-played Madison County en route to an 82-55 final score. The 27-point deficit is the worst Raider setback a 27-point loss to Jefferson in December 2016.
Head coach Dan Lampe gave no excuses for his team’s performance.
“No excuses for Thanksgiving break and all of that,” Lampe said. “You have to show up, you have to play harder than that. If we don’t do the little things well, there’s not a lot of games that we’re going to win. We don’t have the luxury of having a bunch of seasoned players who can run a good offense and score a bunch of points. We have to do the little things on defense.
“We have to box out on shots; we have to find their best player. We leave her wide open, I don’t know how that happens. We have to stay in front of the ball. Those are just the little things you have to do.”
The game wasn’t all bad. Madison County (2-4, 0-0 region 8-AAAA) led through most of the first quarter and had a 19-16 lead after the first buzzer. Kayla McPherson scored 11 points and accounted for four-more via assists, she finished the game with 33 points. Winder-Barrow post player Taniyah Parrish scored 10 points to help the Bulldoggs keep up with the Red Raiders.
But the lead quickly vanished as Parish and guard Keonna Hamler took over the ball game together. The duo combined for 44 points in the last three quarters. Parish finished the game with 35 points and Hamler had 21 points including three from beyond the arc and a perfect 4/4 night from the free throw line.
Parrish scored seven points early in the second quarter to give Winder-Barrow (3-3, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) a lead it wouldn’t relinquish. Winder-Barrow outscored Madison County 21-8 in the second quarter to lead 37-27 at halftime. McPherson only scored four points in the second quarter with Ella Chancey accounting for the other four.
“We couldn’t get our tempo going consistently,” he said. “We were slowed down. If we go up against five players on defense every single time, we’re going to have a tough night. We’ve got to be able to create tempo, we’ve got to be able to push the ball out.
“A lot of it was, we kept covering up the middle. That’s a goal of our defense is to make them hit the long reversal passes back and forth. Don’t let them gut pass in there, and when they do catch it, don’t let them dribble for a layup.”
McPherson came back with a vengeance in the third quarter, unfortunately she still couldn’t find scoring or defensive help. McPherson scored 17 of her teams’ 19 third quarter points, but Winder-Barrow scored 24 points to continue building the lead. The Bulldoggs led 61-46 going into the fourth quarter. As fouls piled up in the fourth quarter, Winder-Barrow stretched its lead to the eventual final score of 82-55.
Madison County will attempt to return to its winning ways this Friday, Dec. 6 in the home opener against Elbert County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.