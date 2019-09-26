Here's a rundown of area sports results from Thursday (Sept. 26):
JACKSON CO.
VOLLEYBALL
Dawson Co. 2, Jackson Co. 1: The Panthers dropped a non-area match, falling to the Tigers 25-23 in the first set, winning the second set 25-18 and losing the third set 15-3.
Jackson Co. 2, Winder-Barrow 0: Jackson County bounced back with a two-set win over Class AAAAAA Winder-Barrow, winning the first set 25-22 and the second set 25-17. The Panthers are now 32-9.
JEFFERSON
VOLLEYBALL
Jefferson 2, Hart Co. 0: The Dragons closed their area schedule at 11-1 with a two-set win over the visiting Bulldogs. Jefferson won the opening set 25-15 and took the second set 25-17.
Jefferson 2, North Oconee 1: The Dragons picked up a non-area win over the Area 8-AAAA Titans in three sets. Jefferson lost the first set 25-23, but rallied to win the final two sets, 26-24 and 15-13. The Dragons are 29-4 on the year with 14 consecutive wins.
SOFTBALL (from Wednesday)
Jefferson 12, Cherokee Bluff 0 (four innings): MacKenzie Turner (2-for-2) homered twice and drove home four runs in the Dragons’ rout of the visiting Bears.
Chloe Hiatt also homered in a 1-for-2 day at the plate. She drove in two runs. Emily Matthews went 3-for-3 and Caroline Brownlee went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Ravyn Saxon started and threw one shutout inning, allowing one hit and striking out one batter. Camoreena Hart threw the remainder of the game, allowing one hit and no runs while striking out one.
MADISON COUNTY
SOFTBALL
Madison County 10, Jackson 4: Emma Strickland allowed four runs in seven innings, but she received plenty of run support. Seven of the Red Raider's 10 runs came in the third and fourth innings.
Strickland, Kennedy Dixon, Ella Chancey and Riley Ernst each had two-hit nights for the Raiders. Chancey and Strickland both had three RBIs, while Dixon had two RBIs. In the circle, Strickland tossed 10 strikeouts.
Neither Sara Beth Allen or Maliah Lee had an answer for the Raiders. Lee started the game and allowed nine hits and seven runs. Allen relieved her in the fifth inning, but she allowed three hits and three runs.
Sara Beth Allen, Abigail Allen, Hailey Harpis and Hanna Mahoney had the Panthers' four hits. Sara Beth Allen had two RBIs.
VOLLEYBALL
(TUESDAY 9-24) Madison County 2, Fannin County 1
- Madison County 25, Fannin County 15: The Rebels kept the first set close, but a slew of blocks by Keri Janosik paved the way for a blowout for the Red Raiders.
- Fannin County 25, Madison County 22: The Raiders struggled with serve receives all through the second set, but came back to take the lead. They couldn't stay out in front however.
- Madison County 15, Fannin County 5: The third set was all Jaye McPherson. She scored on three kills early to open up the set with a 5-0 lead. She later had a few aces on a service run to end the game.
(TUESDAY 9-24) Cherokee Bluff 2, Madison County 1
- Madison County 25, Cherokee Bluff 23: The Bears led the Raiders 19-13 at one point, but Madison County battled back. A service run by Vivian Hajdu featuring a pair of aces gave the Raiders a 24-22 lead and a block by Janosik won the match.
- Cherokee Bluff 25, Madison County 18: The Raiders kept the set close early and only trailed by four when they called a timeout. But the Bears came out of the break even better, going on a run to pull away.
- Cherokee Bluff 15, Madison County 12: The third set was more competitive than the first. The Bears went on a late service run which seemed to have the game sewed up, before a block by Janosik gave the Raiders life down 14-12. However, the Raiders couldn't capitalize on the second chance.
(THURSDAY 9-26) Madison County 3, East Hall 1
