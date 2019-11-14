2018-19 was a productive season for the Madison County wrestling team. Headlined by Josh Kincaid winning the program’s seventh state championship, three other Raiders placed at the state level to set a new school record with four state placers.
With all but one wrestler returning from last year, head coach Richie Houston and his squad enter 2020 with goals to have more state placers and better finishes in Macon.
“We’ve had 10-straight years where we’ve had at least one state finalist,” Houston said. “Our numbers have increased, right now we have our four returning placers and one returning state champion, and then we have 19 freshmen.
“We are very young, it’s a work in progress.”
Kincaid, having already won a state title, now looks to accomplish what only two other wrestlers in school history have done, and that’s repeat as champion. The last repeat champion at Madison County was Brent Russell in 2008 and 2009. Mark Arnold accomplished that feat before him in 2003 and 2004.
For the other state placers (Rowan Smith, Jaxson Hoetzel and Hamilton Cooper), the path back to Macon is simple according to Houston, just work and wrestle hard through the season.
“That’s the thing about wrestling,” he said. “Just because you did XYZ the year before, doesn’t mean you can get back there again. It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of work in the summer and the fall just to get back to that point. Hopefully they can put in the time and get the reward.
“Once they get going, it’s about reputation and pace. We want our kids to wrestle at a high pace. Getting them to that point is the job.”
While the plan is simple, it’s also difficult. Houston loaded the 2019-20 schedule with some of the toughest tournaments around, starting this Saturday at the Buford Invitational. The Raiders open December at Oglethorpe County in the Clash of the Titans event before competing at the prestigious Panther Invitational at Jackson County Comprehensive High School.
Madison County ends the calendar year at the Falcon Invite at West Henderson, N.C., and the Eric Hill Memorial Tournament at Loganville. The Eric Hill event will have some tough teams, but Houston described the Falcon Invite as being a “chainsaw.”
2020 begins with the Hook Em’ Horns tournament at Lambert, an event that features teams from all over the southeastern United States. Afterwards, the region, sectional and state tournaments begin.
MORE EMPHASIS ON DUALS
Just two seasons ago, duals were an afterthought, Houston admitted. Traditional championships are the top priority for all wrestling teams, especially when it can’t fill out a duals roster. That changed last season as Madison County had a wrestler for every weight class and entering 2019-20, Madison County is looking for more success in the team events.
“Since I came out of college, the focus was always the end of the year. In high school, I carried over the same thing,” he said. “Our goal was that last weekend in February. When you do that, the winning and losing kind of takes care of itself.
“It (duals) has become a priority. The great thing about duals is that everyone gets involved. It’s a total team effort, the kids can pick each other up. It’s more of a comradery thing like in other sports. But at the same time, it’s still just you out there competing.”
