Madison County head coach Chris Smith knows his team will play somewhat of a mirror of itself this Friday at St. Pius X.
The Red Raiders and the Golden Lions run the same style of offense, the flexbone triple option. Both seek to control the ball and the clock, and win the field position battles.
"Practice this week was kind of a mirror image of ourselves," Smith said. "What we do is what they do. We know Friday night is going to come down to who is the most physical team on the field and who executes the best and who doesn't turn the football over."
While the styles are the same, experience is not. Madison County (3-4, 0-1 Region 8-AAAA) only implemented the triple option last year. The Red Raiders have made strides, but its 17 games with the style pales in comparison to the nearly two decades St. Pius (3-5, 0-2 Region 8-AAAA) has run the triple option under head coach Paul Standard. The Golden Lion program instills the offense at the youngest level, its players are well versed in the option when they get to high school.
"These kids have been running this offense for a good while," he said. "They know what they're supposed to do. We have to be prepared for everything.
To even the playing field, Smith says his team needs to limit turnovers and penalties, while the blockers execute at the line of scrimmage.
"For us, it comes down to execution and not shooting ourselves in the foot with penalties and things like that," Smith said. "We have to play clean. The things that have gotten us the most these last few games is getting behind the sticks.
"If you look at the drives where we keep ourselves in front of the sticks, where we're not so predictable, other teams have a heard time playing with us. When we do get behind the sticks, we become predictable. We have to play clean and not forget our assignments."
DECEPTIVE RECORDS
Looking at the records and schedules of both Madison County and St. Pius tells the stories of two teams who beat the teams they should, but struggle to produce against the rest.
The Golden Lions' win over Decatur is the only win either team has over a school with more than three wins in 2019. And its loss to Westminster is the only loss either school has to a team with a losing record.
However, the real story is on the game film, where both teams have shown moments of brilliance in defeat. Madison County's defense dominated Cedar Shoals, the team led momentarily against undefeated North Oconee, tied Commerce and nearly had the game with Hart County cut to just one score in the third quarter.
Smith, watched St. Pius in person last Friday in the Lions' 44-0 loss, and despite the lopsided score, he paints a similar picture of St. Pius calling them a tough and solid football team.
AFTER THE OFF-WEEK
Madison County is coming off its second bye week in three weeks. Madison County took a week off after playing six-straight games to start the season before hosting North Oconee two weeks ago.
Smith geared the off week towards cleaning up the errors which plagued the Raiders in the last two games.
"We feel good about us. We had a good week off and we've had a good week this week," he said. "We're excited about going up there and getting after it. We have to rap up on defense and fly around. Offensively we have to make sure we get bodies on people, blocking, making sure we know our assignments. If we do those things, I feel good about our chances.
"We've gone back back to basics on stuff and have tried to put more in to get those guys (running backs) involved (in blocking). I think the things we've done, last week and this week, have been good. They know what to do, hopefully they'll become a bigger part of the offense."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.