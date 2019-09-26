DANIELSVILLE - A dominant first inning set the tone runaway performance Monday (Sept. 23) on senior night for the Madison County Red Raiders.
Madison County won the game 8-0 with multi-hit games from Claire Strickland and Skylar Minish, and a near flawless outing by Lily Crane in the circle. The Red Raiders conclude the 2019 regular season Thursday (Sept. 26) night against Jackson County.
“We played a great game,” said head coach Ken Morgan. “The three things that we talked about; good starting pitching, played great defense and timely hitting. We ran the bases great. We played really well. If we do that against any opponent, we’re going to be in the game. I was really excited about the way we played. The last three or four ball games, we’ve played that way. That’s been a good thing to see at the end of the season.
“We said (they’re peaking at the right time) to them tonight. Just keep working, don’t be complacent. We’re not there yet. We haven’t arrived. Let’s play our best ball at the end of October.”
FAST START ON SENIOR NIGHT
Discounting a questionable choice by the umpire to not call interference on a bunt single, Crane pitched a perfect first inning. She needed just nine pitches to retire three batters.
“Lily was in control the whole night,” Morgan said. “She gave up two hits, one a bunt hit. Everything else we caught. We made great defensive plays behind her. We know she’s going to get the ball in the zone. She did a great job.
“Defense was exceptional tonight. Middle infielders made some really nice plays getting after some balls a lot of folks won’t make a play on. We’re playing clean defensive games, that helps your pitcher out to. She has confidence to throw the ball in the zone knowing the defense is behind her.”
The Raider offense rewarded her effort with a five-run first inning. Laken Minish beat out a throw for an infield single and quickly stole second base. A bad throw from the catcher allowed Minish to run all the way home.
Brooke Hooper followed with walk, and Ella Chancey and Kennedy Dixon drew walks to load the bases. Emma Strickland batted into a fielder’s choice, forcing Hooper out at home. But the Bulldogs threw back to first for a double-play attempt which allowed Chancey to score easily. Crane walked to load the bases again.
Claire Strickland drove in a run with a line drive to right field and Skylar Minish brought home two more runs when the right fielder dropped her pop fly. After one inning, the Red Raiders led 5-0.
MORE RUNS IN LATER INNINGS
Riley Ernst’s walk, and singles from Skylar Minish and Lexi Jordan loaded the bases in the bottom of the third inning. Back-to-back fielder’s choices produced two outs while keeping the bases loaded. Chancey made sure the Raiders got something out of the inning with a line drive into left field. Two runs scored, stretching the lead to 7-0. Claire Strickland scored the last run of the game with a double which drove Riley Smith home.
2020 REGION SERIES?
The game with Jackson County is intriguing because the two will likely meet as region foes next season. GHSA regions realign next year and Jackson County is almost certainly moving up to 4A next season. Madison County is expected to stay in 4A. This will renew a competitive rivalry from the early 2000’s.
“Jackson County is a good team,” Morgan said. “They’re going to bring a good club over here. We’re going to get to see a good pitcher. They’re close, it’s kind of a rivalry. We need to play well against them and that’ll be a good game for us to get better and push into the region tournament.
“If they’re in our region next year, we’ll just have to go to war and battle with them”
