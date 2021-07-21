The Madison County Red Raider softball program will hold its bi-annual alumni softball game at 11 a.m., July 31 at the high school field.
“We want all Red Raider softball alumni to come if possible,” said Red Raider head coach Ken Morgan. “Lunch will be provided after the game.
Alumni planning to attend can text or email coach Morgan if they plan to attend or if they have any questions at 706-621-9127 or kmorgan@madison.k12.ga.us.
