Madison County tennis teams secured the third seed in the upcoming region tournament with wins in their final regular season region match against East Hall Monday.
Both guys and girls swept the Vikings 5-0, with both teams moving to 3-2 in region play. The boys improved to 7-4 overall and the girls moved to 6-5.
Madison County closes its regular season with a match against Hart County March 29, followed by the region quarterfinals March 30. The region semifinals and finals will be played April 12.
In guys’ action, number one singles Tate Bennett defeated his East Hall opponent, 6-1, 6-4. Number two singles Mason Smith won 6-1, 6-0, while three singles Paul Westmoreland won 6-0, 6-0. The number one doubles team of Landon Hall and Evan Thomas won 6-0, 6-0. And the number two doubles team of Jacob Hall and Justin Neagle won 6-1, 6-0.
On the girls’ side, number-one singles player Hayley Daniels won 6-0, 6-0. Number two singles Jamie Dixon topped her opponent, 6-2, 6-0. Anna Cowart won 6-1, 6-0 at number three singles. Karsyn Daniels and Reagan Dobbs swept their opponents 6-0, 6-0 at number one singles and number two singles Addison Peeples and Reece Williams won 6-2, 6-1.
