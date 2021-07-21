The Red Raider softball program will hold a benefit golf tournament at Highland Walk Golf Course Aug. 14.
All proceeds go towards uniforms and equipment for the Red Raider softball team.
Sign in is at 7:30 a.m., with the tee off at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $75 per person and includes lunch, range balls, two mulligans and “Red Bomb.”
To register, or for more information, call Ken Morgan at 706-621-9127 or Matt Boggs at 706-338-9439.
