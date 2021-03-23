Both boys’ and girls’ Red Raider golfers hit the links Monday at Double Oaks after rainouts last week.
The guys fell to Mt. View 165-179, with Jake Carey leading the way for Madison County with a 43.
“We are still struggling on the greens,” said guys’ head coach Tyler Berryman. “We are not yet able to adjust to different greens. We are not confident in our putting strokes. Most of our guys are leaving everything short. We are getting better. I think we can hit our stride in time for sectionals.”
The Red Raider girls won by forfeit over Mt. View Monday, with only one player from their team available.
Girls’ head coach Ken Morgan said the day was a good practice round for his team, which missed out on some recent rounds due to the weather.
“We need some practice days,” he said Tuesday. “We play today and we’ll hopefully practice this week and get some things worked out.”
Like the guys, the girls are losing shots in the short game around the greens.
“We just need to get better around greens and not lose those five-to-seven strokes chipping and putting,” said Morgan, who said he’s pleased with how his team practices and works to improve.
Ella Czaplinski once again led the way for the Red Raiders Monday at Double Oaks, posting a 46, followed by Audrie Sartain, 56; Elizabeth Atkinson, 57; and Jada Smith, 60.
Though matches with East Jackson and Apalachee were postponed last week, the girls did face Prince Avenue at Highland Walk March 18, falling by 10 strokes. Czaplinski led the Red Raiders with a 52 and Sartain shot a 58.
The Red Raiders were scheduled to face East Jackson and Franklin County at Highland Walk Tuesday.
Madison County has matches set for March 29-31, facing Social Circle at Double Oaks Monday, Prince Avenue at Athens Country Club Tuesday and East Jackson at Double Oaks Wednesday. The teams will then be off through spring break. Morgan said his squad will visit Lane Creek soon to get a preview of the area tournament course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.