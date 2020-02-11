WATKINSVILLE – Madison County's winning ways over Oconee County continued Friday night.
The Red Raiders defeated the Warriors for the eighth-straight time. The 62-45 win in the Region 8-AAAA Tournament grants Madison County the No. 3 seed in the AAAA State Tournament. Madison County travels to Northwest Whitfield for the first round. The win came in response to Madison County's 64-61 loss to North Oconee on Thursday which ended its hopes of winning a region championship.
Adam Metts and Nolan Hill led the team with 16 points each and Willie Gaines added 11 points.
"We really challenged them to just be who we are," said head coach Bryan Bird. "That's moving the ball, sharing the ball and setting your teammates up. That first possession, I think everyone touched the ball twice. We set the tone early for how we were going to play offensively. We did a great job rebounding. When we're playing toegther on both ends, we're a lot better and we did that tonight.
"I'm not surprised we played a lot better. I knew we'd come back and play with a better effort because we always have."
Despite both teams trading baskets for much of the first quarter, resulting in an 11-11 tie at one point, Bird still thought his team was playing better and would eventually take over. His confidence paid off when the Red Raiders ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to lead 16-11 after eight minutes.
"The game was close but I feel like we were still outplaying them," Bird said. "They just had a couple of loose balls go their way and they got a couple of easy baskets."
Madison County couldn't add much to its lead through the second and third quarters, but Oconee County couldn't cut into either. The Red Raiders led 34-24 at halftime and 41-33 at the end of the third quarter.
The Red Raiders started putting the game away in the fourth quarter. Bolstered by Gaines' trifecta of three-pointers, Madison County outscored Oconee County 21-12 in the last quarter to pull away and win 65-45.
"I'm so proud of Willie," Bird said. "He's a great kid, we've got a bunch of great kids, but he's definitely done so many great things. He's been working so hard all year. To have that late start from football, his shot has just continued to get better and better.
"He's been such a catalyst on the defensive end, if he can start being more of a threat offensively, he's going to make us even more dangerous in the tournament."
Madison County goes back on the road Friday against Northwest Whitfield to play the runners-up of Region 6-AAAA. The Red Raiders are the underdogs, but that's a familiar feeling for Gaines, Zahmerius Shiflet and Harrison Kirkland who played on the football team which cashed in its underdog status for two post season wins and an Elite Eight appearance.
"We'll probably mention that, I'm sure we will," Bird said. "The biggest thing is just the belief that you can do it, and I think that's what this team is starting to get. We beat every team in our region, and I think our region is very similar to the region we're playing. I think that's an easy sell to our guys
"Like the football team, we've got to believe and go out there and compete."
