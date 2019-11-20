Madison County's Tuesday night meeting with Cedar Shoals was a tale of two halves, even though the Red Raiders led for three quarters.
Kayla McPherson led the squad with a steady night consisting of 45 point and 10 assist. But It wasn't until her teammates settled down and produced on both ends that the game transitioned from a struggle to an 80-61 victory on the road.
Madison County (1-1, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) struggled on the defensive end in the first half, committing 13 fouls and failing to secure rebounds. The sloppy effort allowed Cedar Shoals (0-2, 0-0 region 8-AAAAA) to score 24 points in the first quarter which featured 12 lead changes and three ties.
McPherson nearly matched the Jaguars' offensive output by scoring 18 points and contributing five more via assists to Keia Cooper for a corner three and Tommenesha Heard down in the post.
Her pull up jumper before the end of the quarter sparked a rally that led to the Red Raiders taking their first multi-score lead of the game. Tiffany Wilson started the second quarter with a layup to tie the game and McPherson gave her team the lead with a quick shot off a rebound. Madison County led 32-25 early in the quarter before Cedar Shoals went on a 10-0 run to take a 35-32 lead.
Cooper snapped the run with another corner three to tie the game. The Jaguars responded with a single free throw, but when McPherson sunk both her attempts from the foul line, the Red Raiders took a 37-36 lead and they wouldn't relinquish it. The half ended with Madison County ahead 41-36 after layups by McPherson and Wilson.
Madison County looked like a completely different team on offense in an 18-point third quarter. McPherson only scored six points, but she had two assists in transition. Caitlyn Arwood and Kirsten Watts joined the scoring column. The Red Raiders weren't able to pull much further away and led 59-52 after three quarters.
"A lot of it was nerves," Lampe said. "A lot of them came out playing scared a little bit. Kayla is the only one who has a lot of minutes on varsity, so they played a little scared. They acclimated to it.
"We keep telling them, our biggest thing is the transition from defense to offense, we need to get quicker. The minute there is a turnover, you put your foot in the ground and take off. Once they learn that, they're going to be doing it more and more. Kayla can't do it by herself and as the season goes on and on, all the other players are going to keep improving their game. We have a lot of upside to us."
The team finally put together a great quarter on both ends in the fourth quarter by outscoring Cedar Shoals 21-9 on route to an 80-61 victory. McPherson dominated the fourth quarter with 13 points. Chancey added four points to join McPherson in double figures with 10 points.
Madison County's next outing is Saturday against Dawson County in the Raider Classic at North Forsyth.
BOYS BASKETBALL: CEDAR SHOALS 70, MADISON COUNTY 40
An early three pointer by Adam Metts knotted Madison County and Cedar Shoals at 5-5 early in Tuesday night's game. But a few momentum stealing dunks and ally-oops later, the score became lopsided and the Jaguars never looked back. Cedar Shoals (2-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA) led at halftime 37-17 and eventually won the game 70-40.
Madison County (0-2, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) returns to the court Saturday for tournament action at Franklin County.
