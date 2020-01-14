All the pressure was on the Madison County wrestling team Saturday evening. The Red Raiders lost decisively to North Oconee in the Region 8-AAAA Championship dual and had to immediately wrestle Stephens County for second place and a spot in the AAAA State Duals.
The Red Raiders didn’t falter. Instead, they defeated the Indians 60-20 with five wrestlers winning their matches in around a minute. Madison County meets Blessed Trinity in the first round Thursday at the Macon Coliseum at 9 a.m. If the Red Raiders win, they’ll wrestle again at 1:30 p.m. If they lose to Blessed Trinity, they won’t wrestle again until Friday at 9 a.m.
“Going back to Macon, two years in a row (in the state duals), I think that’s the first time in school history,” said head coach Richie Houston. “We’re going to evaluate and just going to take 14 guys. We’ll go and see what happens. We’ll make the most of the experience to come back and get ready for the State (traditional) Tournament in four weeks.
“We’ve got a bunch of youth, we’ve got eight freshmen in the lineup. They’re probably not ready for that level of competition, but they’ve been getting better each week. I believe in getting thrown into the fire and they’re going to get thrown into the fire
Rowan Smith’s (138 lbs.) pin fall 68 seconds into the first period put the match out of reach. Madison County led 42-9 with his win. Caylen Kettle (195 lbs.), Hamilton Cooper (220 lbs.), Nathan Krickle (285 lbs.) and Josh Kincaid (126 lbs.) also won by pin fall in the first periods.
Madison County started its day with a slim 40-30 win over Oconee County. The Red Raiders and Warriors went back-and-forth in the opening matches before Madison County traded a decision loss for a forfeit victory and a quick pin by Cooper to move ahead 24-9. Oconee County came back to cut the score to 30-24, but a major decision by Jace Jachimski (132 lbs.) and a second period pin by Smith put the dual out of reach.
Madison County couldn’t get going against North Oconee in the region title dual. Cooper’s forfeit win was Madison County’s only win until Jachimski’s decision win cut the score to 34-9. The Titans won 58-15.
