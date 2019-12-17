Madison County head coach Bryan Bird said he knows his team isn’t 25 points worse than Stephens County after his team’s 53-28 loss in the Region 8-AAAA opener.
“I absolutely know that (Madison County isn’t 25 points worse than Stephens County),” said Bird. “The problem is, I can know that all I won’t, but you got to perform better and we’ve got to coach better. I don’t think there’s any doubt in this gym that the score didn’t indicate the difference in the teams. We didn’t bring it tonight and we’ve got to figure out why we didn’t bring it tonight.”
The game featured a 16-4 run by Stephens County to take a double-digit lead into the halftime. The Indians outscored the Red Raiders 24-9 in the second half.
Adam Metts’ offense allowed Madison County (1-9, 0-1 Region 8-AAAA) to keep up with Stephens County (4-7, 1-0 region) early on. Madison County was behind just 9-8 in the first quarter when Stephens County went on a 16-4 run through the second quarter to go ahead 27-14. Roderick Jones and Donnie Graham broke the run with six-straight points. Stephens County scored last though to go into halftime ahead 27-19.
Any hope of a second half comeback with squashed with a two-point third quarter for the Red Raiders. The Indians scored 12 points that quarter and 12 more on the fourth quarter to set the final score at 53-28.
“That might be one of the worst shooting games I’ve ever been a part of,” Bird said. “It’s not that our guys can’t make shots. For whatever reason, they just didn’t go in tonight.”
