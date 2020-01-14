ATLANTA – The outcome was never in doubt Tuesday night when Madison County traveled to play St. Pius X.
The Golden Lions dropped 11 points before the Red Raiders could sink their first basket. The margin only grew from there. Madison County fell to St. Pius X 77-42 and ended the first round of the Region 8-AAAA schedule with a .500 record.
Madison County (5-16, 2-2 region 8-AAAA) trailed St. Pius X (13-6, 3-1 Region 8-AAAA) 27-8 after the first quarter and never made a dent in the Golden Lions’ lead in the final three quarters. St. Pius led 49-20 at halftime and 67-33 after the third quarter.
Madison County hosts Stephens County Friday night. Since thrashing the Red Raiders 58-28 on December 13, the Indians have lost three-straight region games. Madison County enters the contest third in the region standings and Stephens County is last out of five teams. However, the Red Raiders have not beaten the Indians since January 10, 2017 and are on a seven-game losing streak to them.
