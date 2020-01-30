Madison County commemorated its state quarterfinal football run with an awards ceremony in the high school cafeteria Jan. 22.
The Red Raiders finished the season 6-7, defeating Ridgeland and Mary Persons in the first and second rounds of the Class AAAA state playoffs, before falling to Marist in the quarterfinals. Madison County reached the postseason in 1982, but no Red Raider team had gone as far as the 2019 Madison County squad.
Numerous Red Raiders received special recognition for their roles with the team. Award winners were as follows:
•12th man awards: Willie Gaines, Adam Echols, Colby Smith
•Academic award (4.0 GPA): Colby Smith, Harrison Kirkland, Eli Akins
•Best defensive back: Adam Echols
•Best linebacker: Harrison Kirkland
•Best defensive lineman: Kiya Hubbard
•Most improved defensive player: Zahmerius Shiflet
•Most outstanding defensive player: Tyler Wright
•Best offensive lineman: Chandler Phillips
•Best offensive back: Dayton Gresham
•Best wide receiver: Martavian Cooper
•Most outstanding offensive player: Colby Smith
•Most improved offensive player: Justin Owens
•Best special teams players: Camden Jordan, Hunter Samples
•Raider awards: James Matheny, Willie Gaines
•Pride awards: Dylan Vining, Austin Kerns
•Most valuable player: Colby Smith
•Permanent team captains: Willie Gaines, Adam Echols, Harrison Kirkland, Colby Smith
•All region (first team): Colby Smith, Martavian Cooper, Justin Owens, Camden Jordan, Zahmerius Shiflet, Harrison Kirkland, Adam Echols
•All region (second team): Dayton Gresham, Chandler Phillips, Dylan Vining, Kiya Hubbard, Tyler Wright, Hunter Samples
•All region (honorable mention): James Matheny, Lucas Childers, Willie Gaines, Ty Chappell, Cole Hillsman
