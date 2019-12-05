WINDER – Tuesday’s road trip to Winder-Barrow marked the debut of several new additions to the Madison County boys’ basketball team from the football squad.
Unfortunately, their insertions weren’t enough to defeat the Bulldoggs, but they did help keep the Red Raiders ahead for most of the game. Madison County lost 54-50.
“Our guys fought hard, that’s what we’ve been trying to get them to do, compete for a whole game,” said head coach Bryan Bird. “I thought we did that tonight against a team that’s bigger, more athletic than us and a bit more experienced than us.
“We had them on the ropes, we just have to find a way to do the little things to finish games. Be in the right spot every single time, make free throws that are more important as the game goes on, and take care of the ball a little bit better. Those are all correctable things.”
Madison County (1-4, 0-0 region 8-AAAA) and Winder-Barrow (4-2, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAAA) were so evenly matched, neither team led by more than eight points and both of those leads were only momentary. Eight different Red Raiders scored with Nolan Hill leading the Red Raiders with 10 points. Ten players scored for Winder-Barrow, Tyreek Perkins led the way with 20 points.
Winder-Barrow had all the momentum early as they opened the game with an alley-oop to Perkins. But the Bulldogs couldn’t capitalize on the energy and a pair of buckets by Adam Metts helped the Red Raiders keep pace. Winder eventually jumped to an 11-6 lead with a three-pointer by Garrison Pickens. Madison County responded with a 7-2 run to end the quarter tied 13-13.
Madison County took its first lead of the game with a layup by Adadrian Willingham to start the second quarter. A pair of three throws by Zahmerius Shiflet and a three-pointer by Willie Gaines stretched the lead to 20-13. Perkins drained a free throw and scored off a stolen inbounds pass to cut the lead to 20-16.
The margin hovered around four points until a three-pointer by Perkins cut it to 24-21. Madison County and Winder-Barrow traded split free throws before another bucket by Perkins cut the score to 25-24. A single free throw by Bulldogg guard Ahmad Scott tied the game at 25-25 going into halftime.
Winder-Barrow regained the lead after the break, but shots by Hill and Roderick Jones gave a 29-27 lead back to the Red Raiders. Madison County began the third quarter on a 12-4 run to take a 37-29 lead. Winder-Barrow stormed back with a quick shot by Max Brown and three by Perkins. Tim Loud sliced the score to 37-36 with a put back dunk before the buzzer.
Winder-Barrow players and students ran out in to the court thinking the quarter was over. Instead, Madison County was awarded technical fouls and possession with 1.5 seconds on the clock. Jones split the free throws and Willingham bounced a buzzer-beating three-pointer off the rim to enter the fourth quarter ahead 38-36.
Madison County held onto its lead early in the fourth quarter and up to that point the game had been pretty clean and based around half-court offenses. But as the game got sloppier, it also began to favor the Bulldoggs. They battled back to tie it with free throws by Scott and Loud. Another pair of free throws by Perkins gave the Bulldoggs a 46-44 lead.
Hill retied the game with a pair of free-throws of his own, but Loud responded with a dagger three-pointer to give the Bulldoggs a 49-46 edge. The Red Raiders reclaimed a 50-49 lead with free throws by Willingham and Hill, but they wouldn’t score another point afterwards. Perkins took back the lead with a layup and a pair of free throws when the Red Raiders were unable to foul a Bulldogg before they passed the ball to Perkins. Scott scored the final bucket of the game from the foul line to help Winder-Barrow hang on to win 54-50.
Despite the result and the limited action, Bird was pleased with the quality of play from the new additions, especially Shiflet and Gaines who had the most minutes. Madison County has two more days of practice as a full team before hosting Elbert County Friday night.
“We had a few football players back, but they only had one practice,” he said. “I told them ‘I don’t know how many minutes you’re going to get tonight after one practice but be ready once your number gets called.’ The post is where we’ve been the thinnest at the start of the season and Zahmerius got a lot more minutes than what he was really expecting, but he did a great job battling against a 6-8 kid. We got into some foul trouble with Adam and Nolan, Willie got called on and he hadn’t had a lot of reps, but he did a great job being calm and taking care of the ball and making the right play.
“I just want to say how proud I am for them making the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. I’m so happy for them. It set us back a little bit, but we’re worried about February anyways. What they gained on the football team, making the run at the end of the season will outweigh any practices that they missed”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.