Madison County’s stint in the state tournament lasted longer than usual, but the Red Raiders fell in the second round to No. 1 seed Woodward Academy.
The Red Raiders lost to the War Eagles 70-39 after an ugly first quarter set them back 22-6 eight minutes into the contest. Madison County managed to outscore Woodward in the second quarter, but the War Eagles pulled away in the third quarter.
“We knew we were going to have to shoot really well and we just didn’t have one of our better shooting nights,” said head coach Bryan Bird. “We competed hard, we were down 15 at halftime and we kept it around that until the last two or three minutes of the third quarter and they just pulled away from us. Our kids fought really hard, we just didn’t make enough shots.”
Bird said Woodward (27-2, 13-1 Region 4-AAAA) was one of, if not the, best teams Madison County (10-19, 5-3 Region 8-AAAA) had played all season and he wasn’t embellishing. Woodward has talent in spades. Two starting players are signed to play Div. I college basketball next season including 7-foot-tall center Walker Kessler, a North Carolina signee who’s ranked No. 17 in the nation by 247 Sports Composite. Point guard Emory Lanier isn’t a slouch either, he’s going to Davidson. Madison County managed to hold both players to a combined 20 points.
Most of Woodward’s points came from guard Will Richard the junior dropped 21 points. Arkansas football commit Jacorrei Turner added 12 points.
“Early on, some of us were a little nervous or shell-shocked,” Bird said. “We got out of that really quick. I told our guys, ‘that’s what you play sports for, to play games like that.’ Our program wants to be a program that plays deep into the state tournament. You’re going to have to play against teams like this and learn how to compete.”
Despite the 31-point loss, Bird expressed nothing but pride in his group. Madison County entered the 2019-20 season with only one experienced varsity player in Adam Metts. Making the state playoffs was considered a longshot, but the Red Raiders exceeded with wins over every Region 8-AAAA opponent including St. Pius X who was ranked in the top 10 at the time of the upset.
Because of both the success through the season and the experience of being beaten by some of the state’s best teams, Bird says he’s already excited to get back to work with next seasons basketball team.
“We’re returning three of our top four scorers (Nolan Hill, Roderick Jones, Zahmerius Shiflet),” he said. “That (game with Woodward) is great experience for them. Also, this is the fourth-straight year the team has made it to the state tournament. Now, everybody that is in the program, there has never been a year where they didn’t make the state tournament. Now that we’ve advanced, the next step is to make it to the region championship game and competing for region championships.
“We’re going to take a week or two off and then get back to work. I’m excited to bring those three guys back to lead the way for next year.”
