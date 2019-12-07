On a night where Madison County honored a legendary girls basketball player, its current superstar Kayla McPherson showed why she’s regarded as one of the best players in the country.
Kayla McPherson completed a double-double with 35 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to a 63-46 win over Elbert County. McPherson also had eight assists and six steals. After the game, the program retired number 33 for Courtney Freeman. Another legend, Shelia Collins was in attendance and spoke during the retirement ceremony.
McPherson's lofty rebound totals came from a position change on defense. Rather than play her usual spot at the top of the key, McPherson played in the post and out jumped competitors for rebounds.
“We moved her on the inside to help with the defensive boards,” said head coach Dan Lampe. “It kind of helps because she pulls a rebound and we don’t have to look for an outlet, we’ve already got it. As long as she can stay out of foul trouble there, we’re going to be alright.”
Playing in the post isn't the only new role for her McPherson. She has had to adjust her role as team leader. Gone are the main contributors from recent playoff teams and she has had to take on the sole leadership role on a team filled out by inexperienced players. McPherson called the new role a challenge but she’s relished it thus far.
“It’s a challenge, but overall, it’s fun,” McPherson said. “It’s fun to have them look to me and try to follow what I’m doing. I’m here whenever they need it. We’re all here to win games.”
As a team, Madison County (3-4, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA) played much better Friday night than it had Tuesday at Winder-Barrow. Tiffany Wilson added 12 points and six rebounds. Caitlyn Arwood scored nine points and Ella Chancey scored seven, both grabbed five boards. Keia Cooper added three steals. Taylia Darden didn’t show up much on the stat sheet, but she provided a spark in the press defensively to strangle the Blue Devil offense in the second half.
“Our whole thing is to be aggressive,” Lampe said. “Just make your mistakes at 100-percent, full speed. Don’t worry about the rest. If you’re working that hard, good things are going to happen.
“Being a young team, the last thing you see is offensive execution. But we ran some plays that actually got us open and got us going. That was good.”
The Red Raiders played three solid quarters of basketball but struggled in the second quarter when an 11-point lead turned into a 24-24 tie at halftime. Madison County had a commanding 18-9 lead after the first quarter thanks to seven points by McPherson and nine points from Arwood.
A pair of free throws and a mid-range jumper by McPherson opened the lead to 22-11 early in the second quarter. But Elbert County (2-1, 0-0 Region 2-AA) ended the quarter on a 13-2 run which tied the game at the break.
“I was kind of worried about the second half the way we went into halftime,” Lampe said. “They were pushing us and we couldn’t match their physicality.”
McPherson and Wilson took over the offense in the third quarter. The former opened the half with a three-pointer and a long two-point jumper, and the latter sunk a pair of free throws before Elbert County could score with a pair of free throws of its own. Wilson answered the foul shots with a layup and McPherson followed with two more to stretch the Raider’s lead to 38-26.
Elbert County managed to cut the lead back down to 38-32 before another layup by Wilson snapped the run. McPherson found Chancey down low for an easy bucket and she added three more points to take a 45-32 lead. Elbert County added a foul shot before the buzzer to make the score 45-33 going into the fourth quarter.
Chancey started the quarter strong with another short jumper and a foul shot. Another offensive flurry by McPherson and Wilson created a 13-2 run which brought the lead to 58-35. Madison County eventually extended the lead to 62-40 before taking starters out of the game. The final score was 63-46.
Madison County is back in action Saturday against the Loganville Red Devils. Lampe hopes playing more games closer together will help the team find its rhythm. The game tips off at 3:00 p.m.
“I think we got our legs underneath us a bit more,” he said. “We were kind of sluggish against Winder. We’re still not in game shape, we haven’t had a bunch of games and then no games for a week. I’m hoping after Saturday and next week week we’ll be in game shape.”
