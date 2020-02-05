The task at the end of the 2019 girls’ soccer season was simply to move on.
For a group of seniors, the ending of the year was about finishing their careers on a high-note with victories. But for Hallee Nash, Keri Janosik and other returning players, the task was to put heartbreaking losses in region play behind them and come out a better team in 2020.
“I think last year, the fact that there’s only five teams in the region and increased chances of making it in to the state playoffs, everyone had high hopes,” said head coach Lee Reno. “Losing that game to Stephens County last year brought awareness that nothing’s guaranteed. I think this senior class right here really wants it, I think they’re really relaying that really well to the underclassmen.”
So far this year, through one scrimmage and a season opening 5-0 win over East Hall, Madison County has at least shown a team more vocal, energetic and capable of maintaining possession through long stretched of games. Three aspects where the Red Raiders struggled, and three aspects almost required to have success on the soccer pitch.
About the team being vocal, Reno says the team had to work on not just being vocal, but also saying the right things at the right times.
“We had an interesting practice to fix that issue about communication,” Reno said. “That’s definitely one of the things we’re working on this year is making that happen. You’re starting to see it now with some of these shier girls that are younger they’re actually starting to really speak out and it’s helping with keeping possession.”
“They’re (Nash and Janosik) doing a good job being vocal and with their tactical knowledge of the game,” he said. “They’re not just yelling at their teammates, they know the correct things to say. I think that’s really transpiring a lot onto these underclassmen and the fact that if they’re continually being pushed to do the right things, that’s going to help reinforce those things.”
Energy and maintained possessions go hand-in-hand for Madison County right now. Their struggles with possession last year started with poor first touches and an inability to regain possession after the bad touch. To address this, the team is not only working on cleaning up the first touch, but also jumping on the ball when its loose.
“One of our core values this year is keeping composure,” he said. “We’re definitely stressing first touches, they’re still a little sloppy at the moment, we’re going to use the rest of the season to really improve on that. Our big theme right now is keeping possession a little bit more. The first touch is a big part of that. If we have good first touches, we can usually find and get good passes.
“If you keep the ball longer, it gives opponents less chances to score. We figure the best defense is a little bit more possession.”
RELYING ON LEADERS
When last season ended, Reno said the leadership role shifted immediately to Nash. She was the best player on last year’s team and someone younger players already looked up despite being a junior herself.
“One of the reasons I had so much faith in Hallee Nash is not only is she a fierce competitor, but she has one of the biggest hearts of anyone I’ve ever met,” he said. “When last season ended, I knew it was going to be one that she was not only going to shoulder a little bit of the play on herself, but she was going help foster the growth of this team.
“I think even our middle school girls are looking up to Nash because of the time they’ve seen how she really helps the whole entire program.”
Joining Nash in the leadership role is Keri Janosik, who has improved both as a leader and as a soccer player. She’s becoming a scoring threat for the team and was seen Tuesday as the first teammate congratulating others when they scored goals.
“I think Keri is a girl who could go on and play any sport that she wanted to,” he said. “She’s very strong and that makes her a physical threat.”
Reno says both have done a good job leading the team by keeping morale up and ramping up the team’s intensity.
BUILDING AROUND THE LEADERS
This year’s team only has three seniors, but Reno says the juniors and underclassmen have bought in and working hard for the seniors. He believes this could be one of his closest bonded groups of his coaching tenure.
Of the underclassmen Reno highlighted, he mentioned center-midfielder Jenna Miller doing a good job maintaining her spacing. Miller scored Madison County’s opening goal against East Hall. He also has faith in freshman Anna Kate Mathis and Makenzie Lester. Mathis is also playing center-mid and Lester is playing all over the field from center-backfield to forward. Lastly, Reno praised starting goalkeeper Josie Johnson for taking responsibility and not immediately blaming defenders when goals are conceded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.