2019 was a season of firsts for Madison County volleyball, but the first state playoff victory will have to wait.
The Red Raiders lost in three sets to Northwest Whitfield this past Saturday in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. Madison County remained competitive through every set, even battling the Bruins to a 12-12 tie in the second set, but it couldn't overcome quick starts by the Bruins in the first and third sets.
"They (Northwest Whitfield) play like a No. 1 seed and they showed that they're a very talented team," said head coach Kyle Cooper. "We never caught back up with them. They were good enough to get up, not make mistakes and stay aggressive to not let us get back in it.
"We matched them point-for-point (in the second set) then they served us really tough through a rotation and they got out to a pretty big lead we never came back from."
Madison County's season ends with a 25-15 overall record, its best in Cooper's time at Madison County as a head coach or an assistant.
Throughout the season, Madison County defeated several teams it had never beaten before including region rival North Oconee, whom it defeated in the Region 8-4A Tournament to earn the No. 3 seed. The Raiders also picked up wins over Clarke Central, East Hall and Chestatee, as well as beating a 30-plus-win Fannin County squad.
Cooper reflected on the positives of the 2019 season.
"There were a lot of firsts for us this season," he said. "Since I've been a part of the program, this is the first winning season that we've had. Twenty five wins is the most wins we've had in a season. First time going into the playoffs as a No. 3 seed and first time going into the playoffs three years in a row. So we've got a little streak going; that's nice."
The playoff loss was also the final game for a senior group who had been a force for the team since their sophomore years.
"They were all sad that it was over, for sure," Cooper said. "I think they left the court without any regrets. They knew we were playing a really good team and they made sure they went out playing as hard and playing as tough as they could.
"I don't think they left anything on the court they wouldn't want left behind."
WHERE DO THE RAIDERS GO FROM HERE
Cooper knows the upcoming senior class won't fill every void left by Jaye McPherson, Jacey Belk, Emma Walsh and Keri Janosik. He's looking at underclassmen to continue developing
"There are a lot of roles this year's rising senior class won't be able to step into position-wise," he said. "We're losing positions none of this year's juniors play, so we'll be looking for underclassmen to step up and step into those roles."
But Cooper expects the seniors Hayley Daniels, Jamie Dixon and Marlena Garmon to contribute in their own ways and become leaders. Rising sophomore Vivian Hajdu may already be prepared for a leadership role, adding club experience onto a year of experience as a varsity starter.
"Obviously you want the seniors to step into those leadership roles," he said. "There are underclassmen full of energy and passion for the game that certainly can step up as well. Vivian Hajdu is going to continue to play in the offseason to get better. She's a very vocal and encouraging person.
"I expect our two juniors for next year (Jenna Reese and Josie Johnson) to start filling a bigger role, progressing themselves and working to progress other players on the team."
