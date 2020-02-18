TUNNEL HILL – In 1988, the Madison County boys’ basketball team won a state championship. Little did the program know, it wouldn’t win a state playoff game for the next three decades.
Thanks to the tutelage of former player-turned-head coach Bryan Bird; on-court leadership of Adam Metts; and the maturity of an inexperienced team, the drought is over. Madison County defeated Northwest Whitfield 61-39.
“I can’t be prouder,” Bird said. “Before we played Apalachee, we were 1-10 or something like that before Christmas break. To improve the way they have and to keep believing going through all of that adversity, and come out here to play another region runner-up on the road, to play the way they did, they did exactly what we asked them to do.
“I told them, if we’re just who we are, we do what we’re coached to do and not put any extra pressure on ourselves, we’re going to have a great night. The first state tournament win for Madison County since 1988, that’s a tremendous accomplishment. I’m at a loss for words. I love how much they’ve grown together. That’s why we’re here, because they’ve been such great teammates.”
The significance of the win was not lost on Bird. He high fived his entire bench before the end of the game and embraced all of the typical role players as they left the floor. Before joining his team in the locker room. He was met by his wife and two young children, whom he did not expect to make the trip. A Valentine’s Day surprise he called it. After loving on his family, he shared a hug with former Madison County basketball teammate Jackson Russum.
Bird also praised the Madison Country fans who made the trip, as well as the girls' basketball team who stayed to watch the boys play. He noted how silent the home crowd was as the Red Raiders dominated the second half.
“I did not expect my wife to bring by three-year-old and six-year-old all the way across the state,” he said. “She surprised me on Valentine’s Day, so that was extra sweet for them to be here and see that. It’s hard to make it any sweeter, but that did.
“Our fans travel, they always do. It was great to have that extra fan support and it was great having the girls here. Having our girls here and getting to play a double-header, that’s a great environment. It got quiet in the gym on the home side. We love them (Madison County fans). We’re so thankful that we have this community.”
The win wasn’t lost on Metts either. The senior entered the season as the only Red Raider with varsity experience. He was a part of close, heart-breaking losses in the previous two post seasons. He scored 19 points in his last first round state tournament game, including 10 in the third quarter.
“I’m so thankful for my team and my coaches,” Metts said. “The last two years were heartbreakers. I couldn’t be more blessed and thankful.”
Madison County won the game by 21 points, but the margin was much more lopsided before starters left the game. The Red Raiders outscored Northwest Whitfield 35-2 in the second half and led 61-31 at the height of their lead. Madison County never trailed in the game.
The Bruins only threatened the lead once. After a shot by Metts gave the Red Raiders a 19-10 lead, Northwest Whitfield took a timeout with 3:14 left in the second quarter to implement a full court press. The press gave Madison County issues and the Bruins trimmed the lead to 19-14 before Bird called timeout with 1:59 left until halftime. The press didn’t bother Madison County the rest of the game as they constantly found ways to penetrate and find open shots.
Both Bird and Metts praised the scout team’s effort. The younger players simulated the press in practice and that experience helped Madison County beat the press during the game.
“The guys on the bench who ran our scout team this week, they did a great job,” Bird said. “They did an unbelievable job trying to be what Northwest Whitfield is. They did a great job preparing us to play this game. We executed our game plan tremendously.”
Metts added, “The scout team pressed us really hard, played physical with us. They pressed us man-to-man like they (Northwest Whitfield) did. I’m glad they gave us that and got us ready to come out here tonight.”
Madison County’s post season run continues Thursday night at Woodward Academy (26-2, 13-1 Region 4-AAAA). The War Eagles won their Region Championship for the third-straight season. They ended the 2018-19 season in the Final Four.
