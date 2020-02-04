DANIELSVILLE – Not even the mighty St. Pius X Golden Lions could withstand the overwhelming force of the Madison County Red Raiders at home.
Madison County humiliated the then No. 8 ranked Golden Lions 65-45 on senior night to end the regular season. Madison County has won five-straight home games and is undefeated at home against region opponents
All four seniors appeared in the scoring column including Adam Metts’ 15 points and Logan Griffeth’s 11 points. Willie Gaines and Harrison Kirkland added two points each. Head coach Bryan Bird was almost speechless about the game itself, but he had a lot to say about the contributions of the seniors.
“It was senior night, so we started all of our seniors,” Bird said. “Some teams in region games don’t want to start all of their seniors, but I told my assistants we were going to start our seniors. They set the tone early, they did a great job bringing energy and effort and intensity. I told them before the game, you’ll always remember senior night, they’re definitely going to remember this one.
“I don’t think it’s completely hit me. To beat that team by 20, I don’t know the last time they got beat by 20 by anybody, much less a region opponent in Danielsville, Georgia. I’m just so happy for those guys who endured a lot of tough games early on and we asked them to keep believing. How much more belief can you have to beat the No. 1 seed in your region right before you go into the region tournament.”
The victory avenges a 35-point loss in Atlanta on January 14, but St. Pius X (18-7, 6-2 Region 8-AAAA) still enters the region tournament this weekend as the No. 1 seed and it’ll play the winner of Oconee County vs. Stephens County in the first round. Madison County (8-17, 5-3 Region 8-AAAA) plays North Oconee in the first round. The entire tournament is at Oconee County High School.
“We’re not done yet,” Bird said. “This is a sweet win, but we don’t want it to be the best win. We’re going to try to be a little greedy now.
“Our goal has been to play our best in February, and its January 31, so hopefully we can keep this thing going.”
The Red Raiders led for all but the opening moments of the game. St. Pius scored first, but Metts responded with a jumper from inside the arc and Griffeth followed with a shot of his own to take a 4-2 lead. St. Pius tied the game once more before two-pointers by Metts and Nolan Hill gave the Red Raiders their first multi-score lead at 8-4. Roderick Jones pushed the lead further when he stole a pass in the backcourt and maneuvered past a defender for a fast break score which extended the lead to 10-4. Hill finished the night with 23 points and Jones scored 12.
St. Pius snapped out of its funk to cut the score to 13-11 late in the first quarter. Hill ended the quarter by sinking a free throw which made the score 14-11 and Griffeth opened the second quarter with a three-pointer to extend the lead to 17-11. St. Pius answered with a three of its own, but Adam Metts got the three points back on the other end with a wide-open jumper.
Metts’ shot jump started a run highlighted by a steal and fast break by Hill and a corner three by Griffeth. Madison County outscored St. Pius 24-12 in the second quarter to enter the break leading 38-23. Its lead stayed around 15 points through the first four meetings of the third quarter when it led 48-32.
The Red Raiders dominated the rest of the game and at one point led 65-38 before the Golden Lions ended the game with a 7-0 run to make the score more respectable. Madison County won 65-45.
The win itself is not so important in the grand scheme. Madison County couldn’t pass St. Pius in the region standings and was going to play North Oconee in the first round of the region tournament anyways. But the win is monumental for a program full of first-year varsity players who started the season 1-11. Bird credited much of the team’s success to Metts as the team’s only returning contributor from last season.
“This proves that no matter what our record was in December, we’re a threat to anybody,” Bird said. “Wins against ranked teams don’t come around very often. Hopefully, this is a start for a lot of them You don’t beat a ranked team with one guy (Adam Metts) who came back from last year without doing some things right other than scoring.
“We’re asking him (Metts) to take on more of a roll, not just leadership wise, but the way he plays because of the inexperience. He’s had to handle the ball way more, he’s had to be a leading rebounder… he averages over a charge taken a game. He’s been really good, and then throughout the year he’s made all of these other guys a lot better and that makes us dangerous.”
