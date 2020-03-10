Madison County struggled in its Region 8-AAAA opener at home against Oconee County, losing all but one match between a boys and girls meetings.
The girls’ team lost 4-1, but nearly had a 3-2 victory. Hayley Daniels’ and Jamie Dixon’s doubles team beat their opponents in two sets 6-4 and 6-2. Caroline Beach stretched her match to a third set after winning the second set 6-2, but she fell in the last set 6-4. Anna Cowart and Karsyn Daniels didn’t win either of their doubles sets, but the scores of both sets were close (7-5 and 6-4).
The boys squad lost 5-0 and only had one close match. Justin Neagle and Paul Westmoreland lost their first doubles set 6-3 and bounced back to win their second set 6-3. They continued battling in the third set but eventually lost 11-9.
Madison County continues region play Thursday at North Oconee.
GIRLS TENNIS: MADISON COUNTY 4, COMMERCE 1
Madison County didn’t experience much drama in its win over Commerce. None of the Red Raiders’ four wins lasted past the second set. Rachel brooks (6-1 and 6-1) and Beach (6-2 and 6-1) won their singles matches. Hayley Daniels and Dixon (6-2 and 6-4) and Cowart and Karsyn Daniels (6-3 and 6-1) won their doubles matches.
BOYS TENNIS: COMMERCE 3, MADISON COUNTY 2
The result of Madison County’s meeting with Commerce hinged on a pair of matches which lasted three sets. Madison County needed to win both, but were only able to beat the Tigers in one.
Paul Westmoreland won his singles match in three sets (6-3, 1-6 and 6-3). His win tied the overall score at 2-2. Ethan Brantley and Evan Thomas won their second doubles set 6-0 after losing the first set 6-1. They eventually lost a long third set 7-5. The only other Red Raider to win a match with Commerce was Conner Berryman (6-3, 7-6).
