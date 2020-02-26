DANIELSVILLE – The Madison County track and field team hosted Morgan County and Washington-Wilkes for a tri-meet Tuesday night and both boys’ and girls’ squads came in first place.
Not counting the pole vault where Madison County was uncontested, Madison County athletes finished first in 11 events and runners-up in 11 more. Twice, Madison County athletes finished first and second.
Dane Willis was the only competitor in boys’ pole vaulting. He posted a height of 11 feet. Jenna Reese and Vasey Askins were the only girls’ pole vaulters. Reese finished with a height of 7-8 feet and Askins finished at 7-feet. Askins finished first place in two other events; 400-meter-run (1:07.88) and as a member of the 4x400-meter relay team.
Laken Minish had the best night of any Red Raider by placing first or second in four events. She placed first in the triple jump (33-5.5) by leaping over a foot beyond the runner-up; first on the 100-meter hurdles (18.07); and she was the last leg of the 4x400-meter relay team which won by 25 seconds. Tiana Drake and Ja’Kiah Hitchcock were also members of the relay team. Minish added a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles (52.40), missing out on first place by just over a tenth of a second.
Rickavious Kelley and Bodarius Turner both had three finishes of second or better. Kelley finished second in the high jump (5-08) earlier in the night before placing first in the 110-meter hurdles (16.50) and as a member of the 4x400-meter-relay team with Turner, Tamaris Gaines and Sobe Strong. Turner was also on the 4x100-meter relay team which in finished second place (45.15), Gaines, Gurley and Zaquintay Johnson were also on the team. Turner added a second-place finish in the long jump (20-feet) coming four inches short of winning.
Other Madison County athletes with first place finishes were:
•Kaylea Wiley – girls shot put (33-1)
•Kiya Hubbard – boys shot put (41-1.5)
•Nathan Smith – boys 3200-meter-run (11:27.42)
•Martavian Cooper – boys 100-meter-dash (11.56)
•Jakeem Johnson – boys 800-meter-run (2:16.61)
Hubbard also finished second in discus (108-9) by three inches. Lakin Wood finished in second place in the girls 3200-meter-run (15:21.59) and Noah Herndon placed second in the boys 3200-meter-run (12:44.80). Aden Prickett placed second in the boys 1600-meter-run (5:20.52) and third in the 800-meter-dash (2:18.64). Drake (1:09.27) and Strong (53.77) had runner-up finishes in the boys’ and girls’ 400-meter-runs respectively. Schubert placed second in the girls 800-meter run (2:51.43) and third in the 1600-meter-run (6:39.92)
Six other Red Raiders had third place finishes. Kabel Moore in boys’ discus (105-5); Ciara Simmons in girls shot put (25-4); Jakeem Johnson in the boys 1600-meter-run (5:22.77); Johnson in the boys 100-meter-dash (11.92); Lamon Chapman in the boys 200-meter-dash (24.17); and Kelley in the boys 300-meter hurdles (46.45).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.