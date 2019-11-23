FORSYTH – At Madison County, you get used to doubters. Playing football for a sub .500 program, you just have to deal with people saying you don’t have a chance.
Those people can’t talk anymore, not after Friday night. Not after the beatdown Madison County subjected 19-time region champs Mary Persons in the second round of the Class AAAA state playoffs. The Red Raiders dominated all facets of the game to defeat the Bulldogs on the road 38-14.
“I’m so proud of these guys,” said head coach Chris Smith. “They come to work every single day; they do what we ask them to do and we got ourselves another week. I can’t begin to explain how proud of these young men I am.
“I can promise you, nobody gave these kids a chance to be where we’re at right now except this coaching staff and them (players), because they believe in each other and they truly are a brotherhood. They want what’s best for each other and they’re not selfish. That’s how you win football games, when you can get kids to buy in to what we’re doing and to believe in the team. When you put the team first, you’re able to achieve things like this."
Dayton Gresham, who ended the night with 120 rushing yards and three touchdowns, said the doubters upset him, but he chooses to use them as motivation.
Martavian Cooper, who’s 151 total offensive yards and two first half touchdowns set the tone for the victory, echoed the coach's statement about the doubters and the Red Raiders being a brotherhood.
“I know nobody expected the Red Raiders to come in here and win, and we just proved them wrong,” Cooper said. “We just have to have faith and believe in our brotherhood every day.”
Through the offseason, no group had to tolerate doubters more than the offensive linemen. The line struggled last season with the switch to the triple option, but they became the backbone of the offense in 2019. Lineman Lucas Childers addressed the doubters and credited new offensive line coach Scott Wilkins with developing the offensive line.
It (the win) means a lot. So many people doubted us,” Childres said. “We showed everybody that we’re more than just some country, farming community. We are also a powerhouse in sports.
“We have an amazing offensive line coach. He has turned us around. He is the best offensive line coach I’ve ever had. He’s the reason we are what we are.”
Madison County (6-6, 1-3 Region 8-AAAA) didn’t have to wait until the final buzzer to silence the doubters. It shut up many on the second snap of the game. Colby Smith dropped back and found Cooper wide open over the middle for a 72-yard touchdown pass. Madison County led 7-0 just 56 seconds into the ball game. Colby Smith and Cooper broke down why the play worked for a long score.
“On the first play, they (Mary Persons’ safeties) spun when we ran regular triple (option),” Colby Smith said. "Coach (Tyler) Berryman saw that in the box and he relayed it to my dad (coach Smith). We knew we had a shot to take deep and we took it and it worked out for us.”
Cooper added, “We knew if they kept on spinning down we could go right past them and I was just able to make a huge catch with my eyes and my hands. That’s what I love working on, using my hands, going up and making big plays when it’s time to make them.”
Mary Persons (6-6, 3-2 Region 2-AAAA) moved the ball 45 yards on its opening drive before the Red Raiders recovered a fumble at their own 26-yard-line. Gresham got the ball rolling with a 36-yard rumble into Bulldog territory.
The drive seemed dead at the 22-yard line when a snap on 4th-and-7 went over Smith’s head, but the defense failed to corral the crafty quarterback in the backfield and he ran down the sideline picking up the first down and finally going down inside the 1-yard-line. Gresham scored a play later to increase the lead to 14-0 before the first quarter ended.
Mary Persons cut Madison County’s lead to 14-7 with a 45-yard touchdown pass with 9:49 left before halftime. The score energized the packed Dan Pitts Stadium crowd, but did little to slow down the Red Raider offense. Madison County marched 19 yards into Bulldog territory and Cooper did the rest with an ankle breaking 31-yard touchdown run. Madison County extended the lead to 21-7 and took the score into halftime.
After the break, Mary Persons needed just three big plays and 49 seconds to cut the lead down to 21-14. After the score, Mary Persons had 208 yards of total offense through the first 25 minutes. The Red Raiders only allowed 56 yards in the final 23 minutes of play. The defense stopped the Bulldogs on fourth down twice in the second half and also intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter.
Madison County’s offense was stagnant in the third quarter, but it used the second fourth-down stop to go on a 66-yard scoring drive which ended with Gresham scoring from a yard out with 4:11 left in the game. Madison County led 28-14.
Mary Persons started its next drive at midfield but it squandered the great field position by throwing an interception. Colby Smith returned the pick down to the Bulldogs’ 23-yard-line. Gresham scored soon after on a 16-yard-run. The Red Raiders led 35-14 with 3:27 remaining.
The Bulldogs had one more mistake left in them and it cost them any chance of a comeback. Kicker Camden Jordan launched a high, short kick to an upman. The player fielded the kick like a punt and let it bounce, but kickoffs are live balls and Madison County recovered the kick at the Bulldogs’ 20-yard-line. Jordan iced the game with a 32-yard field goal, setting the final score at 38-14.
“Our kids are playing hard right now,” coach Smith said. “They want this. We told them all year, ‘just come out, do what you do and play your brand of football. Minimize turnovers, control the line of scrimmage and you have an opportunity.’ We came out and did that tonight.
“We weathered a little storm to start the second half, but we came back to do what we do and that’s pound the rock.”
While there was plenty of credit to go around, Coach Smith heaped praise on the offensive and defensive lines saying the play at the line of scrimmage won the ball game.
“Our O-line played their butts off,” he said. “Chandler Phillips, James Matheny, Justin Owens, Lucas Childers, Dylan Vining, Chase West, Cameron Richardson, those guys played their tails off and that’s the reason we won.
“We wanted to keep doing what we were doing and that was pounding the ball at them, and the more we pounded the ball at them, the more first downs we got, the softer they (Mary Persons) got. They kept bending and we kept pounding the rock. The big plays were a result of our O-line wearing them down. The defensive line played their butts off too. That’s how you win football games, control the line of scrimmage.”
Childers vouched for his group and gave insight on the offensive lines mentality in the trenches.
“What can we say? We got our nickname for a reason, we’re hogs,” Childers said. “We’re going to drive the ball downfield and we can’t be stopped. We’re going to eat anything in our path. We have an idea of where the ball is going to go and we’re going to put in there. We’re going to make sure our runners have the protection to get where they need to be.
The effort of the hogs and the defensive line led to Madison County out gaining Mary Persons 326-264. On top of Cooper’s 151 total yards and Gresham’s 120 rushing yards, Colby Smith carried the ball 16 times for 47 yards.
Off the field, coach Smith praised the Madison County community and schools for their support. The Red Raider nation brought a large crowd to Forsyth which filled the visiting stands. The crowd included the marching band and a large, vocal student section, but also featured many parents and community members.
“Red Raider nation traveled in waves tonight,” he said. “I’m so proud of them coming down here and supporting us. It means so much to these young men to have a crowd like that here.
“We’re so blessed to have the administration we have from superintendent (Michael) Williams all the way down to Mr. (George) Bullock at the high school to our AD (athletic director) coach (Mike) Haynes. The student body has been traveling and supporting us. We’re so happy.”
Colby Smith also expressed his pride in the community and shared the teams’ interaction with the community before leaving Danielsville for Forsyth Friday afternoon.
“It’s a great feeling to look into the stands and see how supported we are,” he said. “We had a send off from the high school today, we had a send off from the middle school today, some of us guys went down to Comer Elementary for their star rewards banquet. We participated with the students there with games and stuff because they wanted us down there.
“To have this support from our community right now is huge. It feels great. All these people come down to watch us, the band travels to watch us and play for us. It’s a testament to them as well to stay with us for so long through the ups and the downs of this season. It makes everybody’s heart happy.”
Madison County’s quarterfinals opponent is Sandy Creek (10-1, 5-1 Region 5-AAAA), the runners-up of its region. The Fighting Patriots have only been around since 1992, but are 227-95-1 all-time and have three state championships on top of eight region championships. Sandy Creek has produced such stars as NFL Pro Bowler Calvin Johnson and 11-year NFL veteran Kedric Golston.
