A softball tournament to raise funds for former Madison County baseball player Joe Lukas and his family is being held Saturday, January 25th at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson. Lukas was involved in a vehicle accident in December.
Entry for teams is $200 and each game will last five innings or 45 minutes. Organizers also plan on offering concessions. If there's space, organizers also plan on having a home run derby with $10 granting 10 swings.
For more information about the tournament contact Bobby Hipp at 706-621-9146 or Dylan Hipp at 706-765-7199. If you're interested in donating concessions, message Sydney Graham at 706-340-9287.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.