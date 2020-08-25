Madison County’s volley Raiders aim to rebound from losses to West Hall and Johnson this past week with wins Thursday.
The Raiders will face West Hall again and Franklin County at home Aug. 27 at 5 and 7 p.m. The team will then host Lanier and Oglethorpe County Sept. 1, before opening region play Sept. 3 at East Hall, where they will also play against Chestatee.
“When we meet up with West Hall again, it will be with a very different looking rotation, as we have a few players out for a little while,” said Raider head coach Kyle Cooper. “Regardless, we will be looking to play two more competitive sets against them and hope to come out on the winning end this time.”
Cooper said his team started strong against West Hall Aug. 20, but the Spartans strung together a couple of service runs to end the match and pull away.
Cooper said Vivien Hajdu had “the best match of her high school career thus far against West Hall.”
“On offense, she had six kills, and on defense, she had an even better night,” said Cooper. “I moved her to a new spot in the rotation last week and let her know it was so that she could become more involved on the defensive side of things, and she answered the call.”
Hajdu recorded nine successful serve-receives and had 13 digs in the match against West Hall.
“The ball did not find her as much against Johnson, but she continued to operate efficiently with six receives and four digs with no errors in either category,” said Cooper.
The coach said his team did not match Johnson's intensity on the court in the second half of the night.
“Once we realized where some of our shortcomings were, we put up a nice little run towards the end but eventually ran out of opportunities,” he said.
Hayley Daniels led in assists for the night with 15. Daniels, along with Jamie Dixon and Jesse James, followed up Hajdu on defense with six digs each on the night.
