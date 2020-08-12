The Red Raider volleyball team has big shoes to fill, but Madison County head coach Kyle Cooper is confident his players can get the job done.
“We lost the most talented senior class we have ever had last year, but I believe we have a group that is driven to fill those shoes over the next couple of years,” said Cooper.
The coach said Vivien Hajdu will have a larger role in the front this year.
“Right now, where she will be on the front row is a little unsettled since this summer season has been a quicker turnaround than normal, but I expect she will have a great impact in any position,” said Cooper. “We lost our libero (defensive specialist) last year, and I think we will see Marlena Garmon and Jamie Dixon working hard to show their talents and help lead our defense this year.”
Cooper said the team is young at setter, with Jacey Belk primarily holding that role for three years before graduating. He said senior Hayley Daniels and sophomore Kassie Guest will “be putting in the work to gain as much experience as they can over this next season.”
“It's a short term deal for Hayley, who is used to only filling a hitting role, but she's an athletic, smart, and competitive player, so I have no doubt that she will make the most out of this one season in an unfamiliar role to help her team,” said Cooper.
The coach said the team has had a several intrasquad scrimmages.
“And it has definitely been a little messier than the last couple of years, but that's to be expected,” he said. The Raiders usually prepare in small groups in February or March, and when summer rolls around, a team has been selected and the squad is ready prepare full speed when school gets out for the summer.
“This year, we weren't even able to have a team selected until the middle of June, so we have had much less prep time as a whole unit,” said Cooper. “That's across the board for the state though, so we are looking to highlight the positive things we are doing and build where we need improvement as we go.”
COVID-19 has altered so many things. And that’s true for volleyball, too. But the coach said the team has been fairly lucky, so far.
“We had one instance of a potential scare towards the end of summer, but we were in a very easy position to cancel a few practices until we knew for sure that a scare was all it was,” he said. “I believe volleyball will be happening from today until the scheduled state tournament, but I'm sure many programs will need to pause along the way.”
One effect of coronavirus will be limited fan capacity at matches. Cooper said the school has a system to allow all of the Raider parents and many parents from visiting teams as well.
“Unfortunately, our games will not be open to the entire community at this point,” said Cooper. “We are very grateful for all the support we have received from the community over the years, and we can't wait until the time comes to where we can get people from the community back in the gym watching these girls play hard! Right now, it's just best to do what we can under GHSA (Georgia High School Association) guidelines to ensure these girls' parents get to be there with them while they play.”
Next:
Aug. 13, home versus Washington Wilkes and Westminster, (V and JV), 5 p.m.
Aug. 15, home (Round Robin), varsity only, morning and afternoon
Aug. 18, at Westminster, versus Westminster (V), Monsignor Donovan (V), West Hall (V and JV) and Johnson (V and JV), 5 p.m.
Aug. 20, at West Hall, versus West Hall and Johnson (V and JV), 5 p.m.
Varsity roster
13 Hayley Daniels
10 Jamie Dixon
14 Marlena Garmon
16 Josie Johnson
6 Ansley Lapczynski
11 Hannah Martin
7 Jenna Reese
20 Amber Threlkeld
15 Karysn Daniels
5 Amber Fowler
4 Kassie Guest
8 Vivian Hajdu
3 Jesse James
1 Ansley Robinson
JV roster
Karsyn Daniels
9 Kendsey Ray
14 Kendall Roberts
3 Blakely Sartor
20 Leland Sauls
17 Alyssa Threlkeld
8 Pasha West
12 Laken Bolin
5 Zyana Hall
18 Kendra King
10 BlueDoh Paw
15 Jodie Spaar-Shelnutt
