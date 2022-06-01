Chris Wilbanks and Eli Akins signed baseball scholarships in the Madison County High School media center May 25. Wilbanks (L) signed with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and Akins (R) signed with Reinhardt University.
Latest Sports News
- Wilbanks, Akins sign baseball scholarships
- BCA's track team honors
- BASEBALL: Kyle Hardy fulfills lifelong dream
- GOLF: Two locals set to play in North-South All Star Tournament
- BOYS' SOCCER: Jefferson introduces new men’s soccer coach
- BASEBALL: Three Eagles make all-region team
- BASEBALL: CHS’s Lord named 8-A Public Co-Pitcher of the Year
- BASEBALL: Panthers’ Bradley named Co-Region Player of the Year
Most Popular
Articles
- East Jackson’s Faith Kennedy comes home to coach softball
- BASEBALL: CHS’s Lord named 8-A Public Co-Pitcher of the Year
- BASEBALL: Kyle Hardy fulfills lifelong dream
- FOOTBALL: East Jackson wraps up spring practice with win against East Hall
- FOOTBALL: Jackson County falls to Winder-Barrow in spring game
- BOYS' SOCCER: Jefferson introduces new men’s soccer coach
- GOLF: Two locals set to play in North-South All Star Tournament
- BASEBALL: Panthers’ Bradley named Co-Region Player of the Year
- WBHS Bulldogg Football Summer of Excellence 2022
- AHS Neely Rogan and Alyssa Willer finish third at state track and field championship
Images
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.