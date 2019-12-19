Madison County wrestlers trekked to North Carolina and finished sixth in the 29-team Falcon Frenzy at West Henderson High School.
The Red Raiders finished with 112.5 team points.
•Blake Hooper placed fifth in the 113 lb. weight class.
•Josh Kincaid (20-2) took second in the 126 lb. division.
•Rowan Smith (17-2) finished third in the 138 lb. class.
•Jaxon Hoetzel (20-2) took third in the 195-lb. class.
•Hamilton Cooper (18-2) finished second in the 220-lb. class.
Madison County has the Eric Hill Tournament next at Loganville this weekend.
