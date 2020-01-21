Madison County’s goal all year has been to wrestle its best in February. With the AAAA State Duals over, the Red Raiders can invest fully into the remaining traditional tournaments before the state tournament.
The Red Raiders ended their dual season with a 48-36 loss to Region 8-AAAA rival North Oconee in the second-round wrestle backs. Madison County lost to Blessed Trinity 58-21 in the first round of the tournament and defeated Baldwin 51-25 in the first-round wrestle backs.
“I thought we fought better than last time (against North Oconee),” said head coach Richie Houston. “There was more enthusiasm and intensity, so that’s good.”
The rest of Madison County’s season is all about individual accolades. The Red Raiders will compete in the Elbert County Invitational this Saturday. Afterwards is the Region 8-AAAA Championships at Stephens County High School on February 1; AAAA East Sectional at Lanier High School on February 7-8. The wrestling season ends with the AAAA State Championships at the Macon Coliseum on February 12-15.
The season isn’t quite over for Madison County’s large freshman group. They’ll compete in the Junior Varsity Last Hoorah at lambert High School this Friday and Saturday.
“Now you’re in the last four weeks, it’s all about getting your studs ready, the one’s that have a chance of placing at state,” Houston said. “We’re going to send a lot of our freshmen to the JV tournament. It’s the last tune up, then it’s all post season for three weeks after that.”
STATE DUALS RESULTS
Vs. Blessed Trinity (L – 58-21): Madison County and Blessed Trinity started their dual tight by splitting the first four matches all by pin fall. Jaxon Hoetzel (182 lbs.) and Hamilton Cooper (220 lbs.) won their matches. The score was 12-12 before Blessed Trinity won four-straight bouts by pin fall to take a commanding 36-12 lead. Madison County would only win two of the final six matches, Josh Kincaid (126 lbs.) won by major decision and Rowan Smith (138 lbs.) won by technical fall.
Vs. Baldwin (W – 51-25): Thanks to forfeits in the 106-lb. and 113-lb. weight classes, Madison County started with a 12-0 lead. The Red Raiders won two of the following four matches to pull ahead 24-10. Kincaid and Smith picked up the victories by pin fall. Baldwin won by pin fall in the next two matches and cut the score to 24-22, but the Red Raiders responded by winning five of the last six matches. Hoetzel and Cooper won by pin fall, as did Austin Kerns (152 lbs.) and Caylan Kettle (170 lbs.). Nathan Krickle (285 lbs.) won by decision.
Vs. North Oconee (L – 48-36): Madison County had a chance to avenge its lopsided loss to North Oconee in the Region 8-AAAA Championship Game, but a hot start by the Titans prevented that. North Oconee won five of the first six matches with Madison County’s only win coming by a forfeit. North Oconee led 30-6 before Kincaid’s pin fall win. Smith followed with a pin fall two matches later. The Titans led 48-18 before pulling varsity wrestlers. Kerns, Hoetzel and Tristan Poss (160 lbs.) won the last three matches.
