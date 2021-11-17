After losing a host of seniors last year, the boy's varsity basketball team began its season with the first scrimmage of the year at home this past week.
Several newcomers started for the Leopards, including Kolby Watson, who had 18 points for the Leopards during the game. Mason Adams out up 16 points to add to the total for the team. Bradley Lewis also had 11 points.
The team lost to Hart with a score of 84-55; however, Coach Ryan Griffin believed the game was a solid start.
"We had 3 minutes in the 2nd quarter where Hart went on an 8-0 run, and the lead went from 6 to 14. They took the momentum to halftime and never looked back. There are some things in the first half that we can build on moving forward. This was the first time most of our guys have played major varsity minutes, and we will improve with experience."
The team will focus on several components headed into next week's first official game of the season against East Hall, including doing a better job of limiting turnovers and shooting drills, said Griffin.
"We had a terrible shooting night, and you will have some of those but still have to find ways to compete," the coach said. "The major thing we have to improve on is turning the ball over. We just have to take care of the little things that we talk about every day. Take care of the ball, rebound, and defend. If we do those 3 things, we will be in all our games:."
Banks County will host East Hall at home on November 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.