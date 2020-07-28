Junior drag racer Cooper Hancock of Commerce picked up another victory in the 10-12-year-old division at Atlanta Dragway.
Hancock, 10, defeated 12-year-old Stephen Skelton of Cleveland in the finals of Saturday’s (July 25) racing action. Hancock was coming off a win the previous week in the conference finals.
Another local racer, Cannon Stiles, 15, of Winder, grabbed a win the 13-17-year-old Junior Dragster division, defeating Tallalpposa’s Hayden Wilson in the finals for his first victory of the season.
Two other local racers competed in the finals of their respective divisions.
Jefferson’s Pete Wagner picked up a second-place finish in the Pro division. Wagner, driving his 1971 Dodge, lost in the finals to Bowman’s Wood Bryant.
Winder’s Corey Reed, 9, finished as runner-up in the 5-9-year-old Junior Dragster division, losing in the finals to Jewel Wilson, 9, of Buchanan.
Other locals competing over the weekend at the drag way were:
•Eric Smith (1971 Nova), Baldwin, who was a semifinalist in the Pro division.
•Bill Bramlett (2006 Camaro), Commerce, who competed in the semifinals of the Sportsman division.
•Falyn Cay, Lula, who raced in the semifinals of the 5-9-year-old Junior Dragster division.
