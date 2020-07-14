Ten-year-old Cooper Hancock of Commerce drove to a first-place finish in the 10-12-year-old Junior Dragster division in July 11 racing action at Atlanta Dragway.
Hancock, driving his 2002 half scale junior dragster, defeated Gainesville’s Leonardo Rodriguez in the finals.
Other highlights from local drivers include:
•Jefferson’s Peter Wagner placing second in the Pro division in his 1971 Dodge behind Bowman’s Woody Bryant.
•Maysville’s Eric Browning finishing second in the motorcycle division in his 2016 Suzuki behind Clermont’s Tim Sutton. Winder’s Roddy Albino (1989 Kawasaki) and Colbert’s Randy Barnett (2005 Suzuki) both competed in the semifinals.
•Braselton’s Aaron Kennedy placed second in the 5-9-year-old Junior Dragster division behind Social Circle’s Kirsten Goddard.
•Commerce’s Chas Ledford finishing third in the Super Pro division in his 2001 Outlaw behind Bogart’s Joe Haddon (2018 American) and Don Brown Jr. (2003 Spitzer).
