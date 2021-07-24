Caleb Heady is in full control of the Lanier Speedway INEX Legends Series pro division standings after round two Wednesday night.
The driver of the #82 Legends Car started on the pole and led every lap by multiple car lengths to win his second race of the Lanier Raceplex series. The victory was also Heady’s second in as many nights as he won an INEX Legends Car race at Charlotte Motor Speedway the night before. Shawn Simpson, a successful driver from Lanier National Speedway’s heyday finished fifth.
In the semi-pro division, Braselton’s Graham Campbell finished third. Campbell started in second place alongside polesitter Nathan Jackson, but before he could get down on the bottom line, eventual race winner Cameron Bolin jumped in front of him.
A spin-out caused a caution on lap three and Bolin had a great restart to take the lead. He led the final 17 laps to claim his second semi-pro division victory in the Lanier series. Campbell fell back to fourth place on the restart but he reclaimed third place on lap six when Jackson’s car wiggled on the outside line in turn two.
In the masters division, Scott Mosely beat round one winner Bill Plemmons by nearly three seconds. Jefferson’s Russell Shore came home with a seventh-place finish.
Parker Eatmon won the young lions division race with Isaac Bevin all over his back bumper for the final five laps. Eatmon also won at Charlotte on Tuesday.
The bandolero outlaws provided the most thrilling finish of the evening with Clay Hocutt coming out on top. A two-car incident on lap two set up a shootout finish.
Hocutt restarted in fourth place and he took Caleb Bradley and Jacob Bradley three-wide entering turn one on the final lap. The group remained three-wide going through the final set of turns with Hunter Morgan entering the battle. Morgan and Jacob Bradley collided exiting turn four, allowing Hocutt to cruise to victory.
The night started with the bandolero bandits division. Neal Dulin won the race by beating Nicholas Denton by just a car length.
Pro Division
•P1: Caleb Heady
•P2: Gavin Graham
•P3: William Sawalich
•P4: Cale Hall
•P5: Shawn Simpson
Masters Division
•P1: Scott Mosely
•P2: Bill Plemons
•P3: Wayne Willard
•P4: Brian Weimer
•P5: Glenn Mitchell
Semi-Pro Division
•P1: Cameron Bolin
•P2: Michael Gannon
•P3: Graham Campbell
•P4: Colin Brown
•P5: Eric Courtney
Young Lions Division
•P1: Parker Eatmon
•P2: Isaac Bevin
•P3: Donovan Strauss
•P4: Aiden Garcia
•P5: George Phillips
Outlaws Division
•P1: Clay Hocutt
•P2: Caleb Bradley
•P3: Hunter Morgan
•P4: Jacob Bradley
•P5: Gianni Esposito
Bandits Division
•P1: Neal Dulin
•P2: Nicholas Denton
•P3: Baylor O’Neil
•P4: Mitchell Flater
•P5: Ben Morabito
Round three of the Lanier Racing INEX Racing Series is Wednesday, July 28. Qualifying starts at 5 pm with racing following at 6 pm. The fourth and final round of the series is Thursday, July 29.
