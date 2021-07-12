The roar of stock cars returns to Lanier Raceplex for three weeks this summer. The Braselton, Ga. short track, which hasn't hosted weekly stock car racing since 2011, will host the INEX Racing Series which fields legends cars and bandolero cars.
The series comes to Lanier to make up for the Thursday Thunder Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway being cut short by the track's reconfiguration which started at the conclusion of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race.
When seeking venues to host the rest of the season, co-promoter Doug Stevens chose Lanier Raceplex as he considered it the "ultimate" legends racing track. Other co-promoter Mayes Massey elaborated, calling Lanier a "racey" track with a lot of room to pass. It's status as one of the free tracks on popular racing sim iRacing was also a factor.
The three-week series titled Lanier Summer Series begins with a day of open practice on Wednesday, July 14. The series includes four nights of racing between July 15 and July 29. Each event features six classes; two bandolero classes (bandits and outlaws), and four legends car classes (young lions, semi-pro, masters and professional).
According to Massey, around 80 drivers have pre-registered, but he expects many more to participate this season.
Lanier Summer Series Schedule
- Thursday, July 15
- Wednesday, July 21
- Wednesday, July 28
- Thursday, July 29
Open practice starts at 12 pm and qualifying follows at 5 pm. Feature races start at 7 pm.
Thursday's season opener will be the first stock car race at Lanier Raceplex since November 2019 when the Pro-All Stars Series hosted its national series finale at the short track. Legends car and bandolero car races were included as support races.
Before its closure, Lanier hosted NASCAR weekly division races. It also hosted numerous NASCAR touring series throughout its history, including five Xfinity Series races from 1988-to-1992. 2000 Cup Series champ Bobby Labonte won the last Xfinity Series race at Lanier. Georgia native David Ragan won the track's lone ARCA Menards Series race in 2005.
The track was purchased by HANS Device developer and five-time IMSA champion Jim Downing in 2014. Since 2016, the track has mostly been used for go-karts and drift racing.
