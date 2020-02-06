The Jackson County youth wrestling program has extended its dominance.
The Panthers went 5-0 at the youth state duals on Jan. 26, beating Jefferson 33-27 in the finals to win their second-straight state championship. Jackson County dominated its pool matches in advancing to the championship, defeating Cambridge 54-10, Brookwood 60-4, Lovett 37-16 and North Hall 40-18.
“This now marks the second year in a row that Jackson County has won the youth state title in duals,” Jackson County Comprehensive High School wrestling coach Jason Powers said. “This is a great accomplishment for our program and something that we are very proud of.”
Powers said the focus is to develop the entire program from the youth level on up to the middle and high school and the girls’ program.
“We want our athletes to have great opportunities through wrestling and being part of a dual team is something special,” Powers said. “Wrestling at the youth level is very individual. You do not have the opportunity to compete as part of a dual team very often. When you do, it's a lot of fun. Our wrestlers really enjoy it and it's awesome to watch them cheer each other on and celebrate together as a team.”
Jackson County’s youth program had enough wrestlers to enter two teams this year.
“It was a fantastic experience for all involved,” Powers said.
