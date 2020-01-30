Both the Jefferson boys’ and girls’ middle school teams wrapped up dominating seasons in dominating fashion.
The teams each earned first-place finishes at the North Georgia Middle Championships Saturday (Jan. 25) in Gainesville.
The boys’ team finished with 188 points to beat second-place Gainesville by 56 points, while the girls’ team totaled 255 points to win the championship by 98 points over second-place Loganville.
The two teams combined for 443 points to also win the overall title by 166 points. Jefferson swimmers won 14 of the 22 events in the meet. Each swimmer on both squads scored points individually or as part of a relay team.
“I could not be more proud of this group of young swimmers,” Jefferson coach Tess Nunnally said. “Many coaches throughout the meet commented on this group of swimmers and how Jefferson has a bright future ahead with these swimmers. I could not agree more. The talent, determination, and sportsmanship among this group is amazing.”
Nunnally said she couldn’t wait to see what the group accomplishes by the time it leaves the Jefferson swimming program.
“They may just be one of the best groups of swimmers to ever go through Jefferson, and that says a lot when you have had swimmers like Camille Porter swimming at Auburn and Jackson Harvin swimming at Georgia Tech,” Nunnally said. “I see many bright futures ahead. Hopefully, we can keep this group together and encourage others to swim to deepen our talent. It is difficult when there is no pool in the area, but I work hard to keep them focused and encouraging peers to each other.”
Sixth grader Ansley Nunnally was dominant on the girls’ side, winning five championships between individual and relay competition. Kate Dunagan and Aubree-Clare Flores won four titles each between individuals and relays. On the boys’ side, Kyle Davis won four titles between individual and relay competition.
“All of our swimmers made the podium in either an individual event or relay,” coach Nunnally said, adding that Jefferson middle school swimmers would have earned over 10 high school state qualifying times.
Individual champions were:
•Ansley Nunnally — girls’ 100-yard individual, 1:05.41; 100-yard butterfly, 1:02.66; 100-yard backstroke, 1:02.94.
•Kate Dunagan — girls’ 50-yard freestyle, 25.87; 100-yard freestyle, 57.47.
•Aubree-Clare Flores — girls’ 50-yard butterfly, 29.38; 50-yard backstroke, 30.00.
•Kyle Davis — boys’ 100-yard individual medley, 1:01.73; 50-yard butterfly, 26.72.
•Makaylee Cain — girls’ 100-yard breaststroke, 1:21.99.
Relay-event champions were:
•Flores, Nunnally, Grace Richardson and Dunagan, girls’ 200-yard medley relay, 2:00.42.
•Nunnally, Ximena Young, Flores and Dunagan, girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:47.21.
•Justin Duke, Eben Mundy, Kyle Davis, Cayden Sheridan, boys’ 200-yard medley relay, 2:02.68.
•Justin Duke, Mason Klinck, Cayden Sheridan, Kyle Davis, boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:48.47.
Other top performers were:
GIRLS
•Grace Richardson — fourth, 100-yard individual medley, 1:13.40; third, 50-yard backstroke, 32.86; fourth, 50-yard butterfly, 30.66.
•MaKaylee Cain — fifth, 100-yard individual medley, 1:14.60, second, 50-yard breaststroke, 37.99.
•Ximena Young — third, 100-yard butterfly 1:05.577, second 100-yard breaststroke 1:22.41, second 50-yard butterfly 29.42.
BOYS
•Mason Klinck — third, 100-yard individual medley, 1:12.14, fourth, 50-yard freestyle, 27.61; fourth, 50-yard breaststroke, 38.00.
•Justin Duke — second, 50-yard backstroke, 31.28; third, 100-yard freestyle, 59.85; second, 100-yard backstroke, 1:09.87.
•Cayden Sheridan — fifth, 50-yard freestyle, 27.86, fourth, 50-yard backstroke, 33.97; fifth, 50-yard butterfly, 31.21.
•Eben Mundy — third, in 100-yard breaststroke 1:20.91, third, 50-yard breaststroke, 37.62; seventh, 100-yard backstroke, 1:27.30.
OTHER POINT EARNERS
Other top performers and point earners were Addi Burns, Lauren Hailey, Caleb Rudisill, Rishav Rajbhandan, Logan Richardson and Kole Allen.
