Professional wrestlers won’t just tangle with one another when they come to Braselton Saturday for a night of bouts. They’ll mix it up with locals, too.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies will participate in a battle royal with the School of Morton (SOM) stars in a night of wrestling at the Historic Braselton Gym. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bell time is 7 p.m.
The Jackson County Recreation Department is hosting the event, and director Ricky Sanders asked county sheriff Janis Mangum if some of her deputies would enter in the ring.
She agreed, and so did the promoter.
“I think it’s going to be a good draw for the folks to see that,” Sanders said. “Some of the deputies, some of them are huge wrestling fans.”
The battle royal is scheduled approximately halfway through the event card. Three-to-four deputies, along with some of the county recreation department’s youth football coaches, will join SOM wrestlers in the multi-combatant match.
The night will include an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Boogie Woogie Jimmy Valiant, who will be making his final appearance in Georgia. The 77-year-old is retiring at the end of the year. He’ll participate in a six-man tag team match.
Valiant rose to prominence in the 1970s as part of the tag team, The Valiant Brothers, with Johnny Valiant and Jerry Valiant. The Valiant Brothers were the first tag team to enter the WWE Hall of Fame with their 1996 induction. Jimmy Valiant was also an NWA Television Champion in the 1980s.
In addition to Valiant, the show will feature SOM stars Brian Rivers, RT3, The Sultan, Mook, The White Claw Outlaws and The Dooleys.
Sanders expects a card of eight to 10 bouts.
This show is the second this year at the Braselton gym featuring the Tennessee-based School of Morton, which is run by WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton.
The School of Morton wrestled at the venue back in June, and scheduled a return trip based off the success of that event.
“They’re coming back because they really liked the crowd here and liked the facility and thought it was a really good place,” Sanders said.
If this show goes well, SOM could return for a spring show, according to Sanders.
Advance tickets for this event are on sale at the recreation department office at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson. Tickets are $15 ringside and $10 for general admission.
Proceeds from this show will benefit Mangum’s Sheriff’s Explorer program.
“That’s the big thing,” Sanders said. “We really want to help her (Mangum). We like to tie it into something kind of like that.”
For more information, contact the recreation department at 706-367-6350.
