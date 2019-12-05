Professional wrestling will return to the Braselton Gym as the School of Morton (SOM) has announced a night of bouts on Dec. 14. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bell time is 7 p.m.
This is SOM’s second show this year in Braselton, having wrestled there in June.
WWE Hall of Famer Boogie Woogie Jimmy Valiant will headline the event. Valiant rose to prominence in the 1970s as part of the tag team, The Valiant Brothers, with Johnny Valiant and Jerry Valiant. The Valiant Brothers were the first tag team to enter the WWE Hall of Fame with their 1996 induction.
Jimmy Valiant was an NWA Television Champion in the 1980s.
The card will also feature SOM stars Brian Rivers, RT3, The Sultan, Mook, The White Claw Outlaws and The Dooleys. The night will include a battle royal featuring the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies.
The Jackson County Recreation Department is hosting the event. Advance tickets are on sale at the recreation department office at 441 Gordon Street in Jefferson. Tickets are $15 ringside and $10 for general admission.
Proceeds will benefit the Sheriff’s Explorer Program.
For more information, contact the recreation department at 706-367-6350.
