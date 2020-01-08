Registration is now open for spring sports at the Banks County Recreation Department.
To register, call the recreation department at 706-677-4407, or visit www.bankscountyrec.org. The recreation department is located at 607 Thompson St., Homer.
Baseball/Softball/T-ball
Registration: Runs through Feb. 14
Fee: $75 (7-14 years old baseball/softball); $60 (5-6 years old co-ed coach pitch); $50 (3-4 years old co-ed T-ball)
Age Control Dates: March 1, 2020, for T-ball (4 years old) and coach pitch (5-6 years old); May 1, 2020, for baseball (7-14 years old); Jan. 1, 2020, for softball (7-14 years old)
Age Groups: 3-4 years old (co-ed T-ball); 5-6 years old (co-ed coach pitch); 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U (baseball/softball)
Volleyball
Registration: Runs through Feb. 10
Fee: $60
Age Control Dates: Sept. 1, 2020
Age Groups: 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U
Teams will play in the North Georgia Youth Volleyball League.
Pickleball
Pickleball is free to play at the recreation department. Pickleball meets every Monday, Tuesday and Friday at 9 a.m. at the recreation center. The center provides paddles and pickleballs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.