The Commerce Tiger Sharks swimming program brought home a nice collection of gold Saturday, July 17 from the GRPA State Swim Meet, 24 metals to be exact.
Four different Tiger Sharks, Ansley Ayers, Courtney Cameron, Zoey Zellner and Jack Friedman, won three individual events and Commerce won state titles in seven relay events. Brynn Sharpton won gold in two individual events, while Tessa Eason, Reed Cassidy and Dalty Friedman each won gold in one event.
The Tiger Sharks' metal count could have been higher. 18U swimmer Austin Ackerman qualified for five events, but he was unable to compete due to an injury. Ackerman was able to compete with the 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams however winning state championships in both events.
Here is a list of state champions from the July 16-17 GRPA State Swim Meet:
8U girls
•Brynn Sharpton, 100-yard individual medley; 25-yard butterfly.
10U girls
•Tessa Eason, 25-yard backstroke.
•100-yard medley relay (Stacey McKinney, Tessa Eason, Rylee Ashton, Ellie Jones).
10U boys
•100-yard medley relay (Bryson New, Colby Chester, Collin Baxter, Owen Wilbanks).
12U girls
•Zoey Zellner, 100-yard individual medley; 50-yard backstroke; 50-yard butterfly.
•200-yard medley relay (Zoey Zellner, Mady Sears, Ruby Garcia, Nataly Calderon).
14U girls
•Courtney Cameron, 50-yard breaststroke; 100-yard individual medley; 50-yard backstroke.
14U boys
•Reed Cassidy, 100-yard individual medley.
18U girls
•Ansley Ayers, 100-yard individual medley; 50-yard backstroke; 50-yard butterfly.
•Dalty Friedman, 100-yard freestyle.
•200-yard medley relay (Ansley Ayers, Dalty Friedman, Gracie Brown, Courtney Cameron).
•200-yard freestyle relay (Ansley Ayers, Dalty Friedman, Gracie Brown, Courtney Cameron).
18U boys
•Jack Friedman, 50-yard freestyle; 50-yard backstroke; 50-yard butterfly.
•200-yard medley relay (Austin Ackerman, Jack Friedman, Drew Cameron, Reed Cassidy).
•200-yard freestyle relay (Austin Ackerman, Jack Friedman, Drew Cameron, Reed Cassidy).
Runners-Up
Here is a list of the runners-up from the GRPA State Swim Meet:
8U girls
•100-yard freestyle relay (Caroline Baxter, Presleigh Smith, Pippa Fouche, Brynn Sharpton).
8U boys
•Bryson New, 50-yard freestyle.
10U girls
•Stacey McKinney, 100-yard individual medley; 25-yard backstroke.
10U boys
•100-yard freestyle relay (Bryson New, Colby Chester, Collin Baxter, Owen Wilbanks).
12U girls
•Mady Sears, 50-yard freestyle.
14U girls
•Lily Sears, 50-yard butterfly.
